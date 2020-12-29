'You're fighting to stay up and have a job next year' - Robin Copeland's battle at bottom of France's second tier

Robin Copeland has been speaking for 10 minutes about his experience of life in the second tier of French rugby during a pandemic when it's suggested that, perhaps, he regrets moving to Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente – a club he'd never heard of until they offered him a three-year deal last spring.

The 33-year-old has outlined the struggle of swapping the detail-driven, ambitious environments he's become used to in Ireland for the more old-fashioned approach in PROD2, but he rejects the idea that moving was a mistake.

Life may currently be limited to training, eating at home and long walks in the nearby woods with his girlfriend Harriet and dog Kobe, but that doesn't mean he's not enjoying the experience.

The opportunity to sample the local cuisine and the prospect of welcoming friends and family from home would certainly brighten his mood, but his main issue right now is the reality of the situation the club find themselves in as they sit second from bottom after winning four of their first 14 games in the notoriously tough league.

The coaches who signed Copeland have already been sacked, while he’s had to bite his tongue after ignoring initial advice to go with the flow.

At the end of the day, relegation could bring his stay to a premature end and that is focusing the mind.

"If we go down, my contract probably is not there anymore, you know?" he says. "So, you're fighting personally to win and perform well, but you're also fighting to stay up and have a job next year. There's no shortage of motivation to work hard."

This is Copeland’s second stint abroad. Frustrated that his excellent form for St Mary’s didn’t earn him a look-in at professional level in Ireland, the powerful ball-carrier moved to England in 2010 and played for Plymouth Albion and Rotherham Titans in the Championship, before being picked up by Cardiff Blues.

His superb displays for the Welsh region between 2012 and 2014 earned him a move to Munster; he played for Ireland in 2014 but a shoulder dislocation set him back, and while he had good periods of form in the subsequent seasons at Thomond Park and at Connacht, he never got back in the reckoning.

Now, he’s back on the road but this time he’s in a very different place.

"The expectation is very different," he says. "Back then, nobody expected me to do anything whereas now, coming from a good club and having the career I’ve had in the places I’ve been, there is an expectation.

"I was relishing that. I enjoy people expecting things of me and that responsibility on my shoulders.

"That’s probably the main difference, what’s expected of me. I’m experienced, I’ve had World Cup-winning coaches and everything else.

"So the standard that I’m used to or the detail that I’ve learned over the years, I feel like I can add that now and improve the players around me, the younger guys, the guys who have made the step up to this level from Federale 1 or whatever it is.

"Those guys, you can really influence and give some really good advice which I enjoy."

Before he moved he sought advice about settling in from people who have played at this level. To a man, they warned against instantly demanding the standards he was used to at home, but Copeland found it difficult to go with the flow when he saw how things were being run.

"At the start of the year we set goals and all the foreign guys who come from good clubs and have a different mentality said 'we want to finish top six'," he says.

"A lot of the French guys were like, 'oh, just survive'. I was like, ‘your goal at the start of the season can’t be to just survive, that’s not how you set a good culture’. That was that was a big shock to me, a big eye-opener.

"That’s just the way they are, very frank and honest and everything else, but, it turned out to be a pretty valid way to think about things at the moment.

"I was told by a few guys that certain things will frustrate you and just not let it bother you and don’t try and change anything, because the French don’t like being told what to do or to change anything.

"If it ain't broke, don’t fix it kind of thing. Sadly, that wasn’t really the case when got here because a lot of things were broken and we lost a lot of games.

"I kind of was letting things get to me a bit. I was trying to put my two cents worth in the whole time.

"It was difficult to ignore things I want to do differently and that I was warned about before I came.

"But it's led me into a fairly senior leadership role straight away, because I was putting my two cents in, adding my experience of being at really good clubs and having really good coaches over the years to try and improve things.

"Initially, it was great. I think I got a great response from coaches and players, but the longer it went on the more certain players buy in but others won’t take that advice. I had to take a step back because I don’t want to step on anyone's toes.

"I want the team to be united and don’t want to single myself out. Eventually, I took the advice of the people who warned me before I got here not to try and change anything, to accept how things are.

"That's the way it is. In that sense, it’s very much how I expected it to be in a way and what I was warned about."

In normal times, he’d have the benefits of the French lifestyle to fall back on but the pandemic has limited his ability to explore.

Known as the 'balcony of the south-west', Angouleme is a pretty walled town within striking distance of La Rochelle and Bordeaux on the coast, but day trips are off the menu for the time being.

Even so, he’s enjoying it.

"I did sound very negative there, probably a bit too much, but I absolutely love it here," he says.

"I do love the club because it is fair and there's a lot of great things about it. I've a house here that the club sorted out for me, a car, the missus and the dog. I've no complaints.

"The only problem, though, is apart from wishing we were winning more games, we are not able to get out and see a bit of France.

"With lockdown there's no bars or restaurants open. You can't really go anywhere and experience it. If we have a long weekend we can't go to another city and see anything because everything is closed.

"As great as it is, we kind of wish we could see more of France and make the most of our time here. Both myself and Harriet are loving it here. We’re dying to have people over, hopefully in the New Year that can happen.

"When we said we were coming to France everyone said they were coming to visit, they said ‘oh, the food must be so good! Like, I literally go training, home, cook my own food. Training, home . . . it’s the same cycle. The dog honestly has been an absolute lifesaver in the sense that we can get out and we go for walks.

"Our house is in a really nice location. There's a big woods and fields all around my house. It’s just great to get out.

"The weather is nice, so to get out and see a bit of nature and clear your head, you know, it gives you a purpose and structure in the day other than training and home.

"That’s been brilliant, we’ll thank Kobe for that one."

Despite being little known, the club is on a sound financial footing and there are rumblings that others may be forced down or prevented from coming up as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the ban on crowds.

"It’s kind of potentially a saving grace for us, but hopefully we won’t need it and it won’t come to that," Copeland says.

"Hopefully we can get a few results and climb up the table. There’s not a huge gap between us and the people ahead. We just need a few big results."

Such is life in the dog fight at the bottom of French rugby’s second-tier. Despite the struggle, Copeland is up for the scrap.