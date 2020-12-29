| 2.6°C Dublin

'You're fighting to stay up and have a job next year' - Robin Copeland's battle at bottom of France's second tier

Ex-Munster star has no regrets despite stresses and strains of life in drop zone of French PROD2

Robin Copeland in action for Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente Expand

Robin Copeland in action for Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Robin Copeland has been speaking for 10 minutes about his experience of life in the second tier of French rugby during a pandemic when it's suggested that, perhaps, he regrets moving to Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente – a club he'd never heard of until they offered him a three-year deal last spring.

The 33-year-old has outlined the struggle of swapping the detail-driven, ambitious environments he's become used to in Ireland for the more old-fashioned approach in PROD2, but he rejects the idea that moving was a mistake.

Life may currently be limited to training, eating at home and long walks in the nearby woods with his girlfriend Harriet and dog Kobe, but that doesn't mean he's not enjoying the experience.

