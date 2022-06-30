| 11.4°C Dublin

Young Ireland team learn why New Zealand is the land of the ruthless

Cian Tracey

Inexperience shows as Farrell begins to properly gauge the depth of his squad with tougher tests to come

Welcome to New Zealand, the land of the ruthless.

For these young Ireland players who had only seen and heard from afar about just how tough it is to win in these parts, this was a sobering lesson handed down to them by a more skilful, more powerful and ultimately, more cohesive Maori All Blacks side.

