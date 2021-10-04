‘You go from one big test to next. You have so much to get right’ – Ronan O’Gara on his challenge at La Rochelle

In a way, it’s hard to believe Ronan O’Gara’s coaching career is now more than half as long as his playing days for Munster, but the 44-year-old is the first to admit this is a job where you never cease learning.

He was the top dog for Munster and Ireland long before he reached the halfway point with either team but this is the first time, as he heads into his ninth season as a coach, that he is the boss of a club.

The transition, as far as results are concerned, has not been easy. Reaching a first Top 14 final and a Heineken Champions Cup decider, both of which lost against Toulouse, has raised expectations in La Rochelle.

That has heaped pressure on O’Gara, who took over when the director of rugby, Jono Gibbes, moved to Clermont Auvergne in the summer after a couple of seasons as head coach, and a difficult fixture list which started with Toulouse, home and away ties to Racing 92 and Clermont Auvergne, all of which were lost, fairly cranked up the pressure valve, but O’Gara has been taking it in his stride.

“It is a lot different, you’re much busier in the week. A lot of people want to meet you. There is a lot of managing people and I need to make sure that I don’t get distracted from my love, which is coaching.

“That has been noticeable in the transition from being responsible for the rugby for the past two seasons to being the boss, I suppose, this year,” said O’Gara.

They steadied the ship with an impressive 59-17 win over a Biarritz side, with plenty of Munster old boys on board, but suffered a fourth defeat in their opening five games by losing 21-11 away to Montpellier on Saturday and are under pressure to get a result when they host Castres, who have been victorious in three of their five outings.

“In a way, this feels like the second season here at La Rochelle. In the first season with Covid, it was weird because you weren’t really tested.

“This sort of feels like the second season but there is expectation, I would say realistic expectation, because we got to two finals.

“We have strengthened the coaching group, we have strengthened the playing group, so there is expectation, but this is a very tough league. We have had a very tough start, but there are no easy games and it is a long season. You have to deal with expectation, deal with the highs and lows, but you know it is going to be a long season one way or the other.

“It’s the A-League, that’s what it is. You have to do your analysis very accurately. We played 33 games last season, that’s a lot of rugby.

“We have only brought in about a half dozen new players, but that’s half a dozen quality players, trying to make every position doubly competitive,” added O’Gara.

La Rochelle is one of the few clubs in the Top 14 without any Irish players — Darren Sweetnam moved to Oyonnax during the summer after a successful stint on loan — but O’Gara moved quickly to secure the services of his former Munster and Irish team-mate Donnacha Ryan.

O’Gara worked with Ryan at Racing 92, and while the Tipperary native pondered extending his playing career – Vannes in Pro D2 were reportedly keen to sign him – he hung up his playing boots, moving to La Rochelle as forwards coach.

Ryan had a leadership role with Racing 92, but O’Gara said this is miles removed from actual coaching and that it will take him a couple of seasons to mature as a coach.

“Donnacha is fantastic, he has a great personality. No, he wasn’t coaching, he was a full-time player, and very driven as a player and it’s very hard to transition but he has transitioned brilliantly.

“He has got a great brain, a great way about him and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into work with him. He will take, maybe, a year or two because it is hard going from being a player.

“I remember it myself. I was in a blur for 18 months. But it’s great that he is here, it’s very enjoyable and there is a better atmosphere in the group this year and Donnacha is probably central to that.”

Stade Marcel Deflandre is sold-out for every game for the past few seasons. There are no counter-attractions in the Atlantic tourism port. The club has survived lean times and fluctuated between the divisions but never before have they been on the cusp of silverware.

O’Gara has secured silverware every place he has been as a player or coach. From Pres in Cork to UCC, to Cork Con and on to Munster and Ireland. Whilst with Racing 92, they won the Top 14 in 2015-’16, while both seasons in New Zealand yielded Super Rugby titles with Crusaders.

Now he faces his most difficult task. In terms of budgets, despite increases in recent seasons, La Rochelle barely make it into the top half of club spending. Stade Francais remain top of the pile in the budgets but they have struggled to make an impact. Lyon have flung millions in over the past few seasons and have found it an uphill battle to be involved at the business end of the season.

O’Gara knows they have made progress, knows they are not far off and now there is expectation and a target on their backs.

“But that’s what this league is all about. Everyone in it has something going for them, you go from one big test to the next. You just have to get so much right, your analysis, your preparation, it has to be accurate. The margins are small but that’s what makes it what it is. That’s the challenge,” added O’Gara.