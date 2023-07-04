‘You could see how we were affected’ – Ireland reach U20 Rugby World Cup semi-finals on emotional day in South Africa

Ireland 47 Fiji 27

After an unspeakably difficult couple of days, Ireland somehow managed to compose themselves to beat Fiji and advance to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship semi-finals in South Africa as winners of their pool.

The contest took place against a tragic backdrop. Richie Murphy’s side were already playing the game wearing black armbands as a mark of respect following the deaths of two Irish teenagers in Greece, who were known to a number of the squad.

Then, on Monday evening, it was confirmed that Munster coach Greig Oliver, father of squad member Jack Oliver, had passed away after an accident in Cape Town, where he had been supporting his son.

The scrum-half was due to have been on the bench in Stellenbosch before the tragedy, with his team-mates taking part in a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Murphy spoke after the game of his admiration for how the group are dealing with such emotional turmoil and the response they showed on the pitch to secure such an important result.

“It’s a really strange day. I thought the guys did an incredible job. You could see how we were affected, though. Our accuracy was not where it would normally be,” he said.

“Greig was a great man, a friend of mine, and obviously Jack’s dad. Jack wanted to come to the game today. He’s here with the boys, and the boys are looking after him as best they can.

“Our strength is our team work, our ability to work together as a unit. From time to time, we went away from that today. We’ll have to stick to the task in the play-offs.

“The heart and determination and resilience of the group shone through. We’re going into a semi-final now, and we’ll have to be a lot more accurate. But we’re delighted to be through to the semis, this is what we came for,” said Murphy.

Given such turbulent preparations, the side acquitted themselves admirably throughout, racing into an early lead and then composing themselves once Fiji stormed back to cut the deficit to just four points early in the second half.

An untidy performance in areas of both the lineout and restarts can be mitigated by the 10 changes made by Murphy but they still managed to run in seven tries.

Greig Oliver tragedy: Silence held before Ireland Vs Fiji U20 rugby match

After his star turn against Australia last week, Brian Gleeson bagged a brace, with the Munster back-row opening the scoring after only five minutes. A mauled score from hooker Danny Sheahan six minutes later had Ireland halfway to the bonus-point but what followed hinted at later struggles.

After Ireland allowed the restart to bounce, Fiji would score from their first attack in the game, Moses McGoon crashing over from close range after his side had gone for the tap-and-go following ill-discipline from their opponents.

A one-score game after a quarter of an hour, despite Ireland’s dominance. Murphy’s side would make light of their lineout struggles to bring up the bonus-point before half-time, thanks to a score from George Haddan and the second of Gleeson’s double.

Isaiah Ravula struck back to reduce Ireland’s lead just before half-time and, after the highly rated Moti Murray and Pateresio Finau went over in quick succession after the restart, suddenly the advantage was just four points.

Murphy sprung out-half Sam Prendergast and skipper Gus McCarthy from the bench to calm things down, with his replacements having the desired effect.

McCarthy would score twice to make things safe, with winger Andrew Osborne crossing in between with what was arguably the finest Irish score of the day.

As Ireland looked to stretch their points difference in the final moments, it was actually Fiji’s Manieta Navonovono who would have the final say.

Some 30 minutes later, after England could only draw 22-22 with Australia, it would be of no consequence. At the end of the most emotional of days, Ireland had topped their group.

SCORERS – Ireland: B Gleeson, G McCarthy 2 tries each; D Sheahan, G Hadden, A Osborne try each; M Lynch 3 cons; S Prendergast 3 cons. Fiji: I Ravula try, con; M McGoon, M Murray, P Finau, M Navonovono try each.

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); J Nicholson (UCD), S Berman (Dublin University), J Devine (Corinthians), A Osborne (Naas); M Lynch (Dublin University), Ó Cawley (Naas); G Hadden (Clontarf), D Sheahan (UCC), F Barrett (Corinthians); Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian), J Hopes (QUB); D Mangan (UCD, capt), Dan Barron (Dublin University), B Gleeson (Garryowen). Replacements: S Prendergast (Lansdowne) for McErlean (49); R Foxe (Old Belvedere) for Barrett, P McCarthy (Dublin University) for Hadden, G McCarthy (UCD) for Sheahan, C Irvine (QUB) for Gleeson (all 52); H Gavin (Galwegians) for Devine (58); M Clein (Garryowen) for Barron (68).

FIJI: P Waqalala; S Masiwini (YC 75 mins), W Nalaga, P Finau, M Navonovono; I Ravula P Baselala; M McGoon, J Nainoca, B Legge; M Vocevoce, N May; T Nakalevu, M Murray (capt), J Saumaisue. Replacements: S Nalasi for Nakalevu (35); F Ralogaivau for Finau (60); J Kina for Nainoca (65); L Vuluma for May (66); M Toga for McGoon, S Tokitani for Legge (both 70); Z Kama for Baselala, N Saukuru.

Ref: Morne Ferreira (South Africa)