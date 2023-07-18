World Rugby to pay equal fees to men’s and women’s Sevens players as it rebrands series for next season

Ireland players celebrate after receiving their medals following the Men's Rugby Sevens final match between Ireland and Great Britain at the Henryk Reyman Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland last month

Ireland's male and female Sevens players will play the same number of tournaments and receive the same fees from World Rugby for the first time next season after it announced a rejig of its World Series.

Under the rebranded moniker SVNS, teams will now play eight tournaments, starting in Dubai in December for the first of seven rounds and culminating with a Madrid finals weekend where the top eight qualifiers will play off for the title and the teams ranked 9-12 face a relegation play-off.

The players will play tournaments in Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore, with none of the Six Nations countries hosting a leg.

Both Irish teams will be gearing up for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, with the men securing their qualification in Poland last month.

World Rugby has committed 70pc more investment to increase the participation fees for players, which will be drawn on an equal basis by men and women's teams.

For the first time, both will play the full scheduled at the same time.

“For the first time in rugby sevens history, all locations will be unified under the same approach, meaning that the overall experience is the same and we can optimise commercial revenue for reinvestment, including playing our part in ensuring that sevens is a viable career path for the talented players and Olympians," World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

HBSC SVNS – Festival dates

Dubai, UAE – 2-3 December, 2023

Cape Town, South Africa – 9-10 December, 2023

Perth, Australia – 26-28 January, 2024

Vancouver, Canada – 23-25 February, 2024

Los Angeles, USA – 2-3 March, 2024

Hong Kong SAR, China – 5-7 April 2024

Singapore, Singapore – 3-5 May 2024

Madrid, Spain – 31 May-2 June, 2024