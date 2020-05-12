World Rugby changes law on tries scored at base of goalpost's padded area

Pierre Schoeman of Edinburgh lifts up the post pads during the Guinness PRO14 match against Munster at Irish Independent Park in Cork in November 2019. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

World Rugby have announced that it is no longer possible to score a try by grounding the ball at the base of the post's padded protection.

The amendment to Law 8 takes effect immediately, meaning that whenever rugby resumes following Covid-19, players must adjust to the new ruling.

The decision was approved by the World Rugby Council during its special meeting held via video conference today and follows a recommendation by the international federation's Rugby Committee and specialist Laws Review Group.

Earlier this season, Edinburgh came in for plenty of criticism when one of their players dangerously lifted the padding around the post in order to stop Munster scoring a try.

In a statement, World Rugby said: "With defending players currently legally obliged to stay behind the goal-line and post-protector shape and size increasing for welfare reasons, it is increasingly difficult for teams to legally defend this area.

"In some extreme cases, post protectors have been lifted or moved by defending teams, leaving the posts exposed and therefore increasing the risk of injury."

The post protector is no longer an extension of the goal-line and therefore Law 8.2 (a) will read: A try is scored when the attacking player is first to ground the ball in the opponents’ in-goal.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont commented: "World Rugby's mission is to make the game as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible. This law amendment reflects that mission.

"By stipulating that an attacking team can no longer score against the post protector and therefore must ground the ball in-goal, this gives defending teams a fair chance of preventing a try from being scored."

Meanwhile, World Rugby have confirmed that ongoing closed law trials will continue as soon as the sport resumes.

One of the main proposed law changes is the 50:22 rule, which essentially means that any kick from within a player’s own half that bounces in the field of play before crossing the touchline in the opposition 22 results in the kicking team getting the throw into the lineout.

"Initial feedback for the 50:22 and the below the waist tackle are encouraging, with the latter resulting in a three-fold decrease in injuries and a 60 per cent reduction in concussion in the French community game," the statement added.

Online Editors