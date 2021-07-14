World Rugby announce new trial laws and 'independent concussion consultants' to make game safer

Rugby will look a little different next season after World Rugby announced a number of law trials designed to make the game safer.
However, the introduction of a group of ‘Independent Concussion Consultants’, not affiliated to teams, is the biggest change introduced over night in a move designed to monitor the graduated return to play process.
The consultants will be available to teams on an ongoing basis, but their use will be mandatory in some instances.
Previously, the return to play process was managed by teams but now a player who has suffered a confirmed concussion and wants to return within 10 days of the injury must seek approval from the consultants before playing.
Likewise, teams will need permission to play a player from the consultants if they have been concussed in the last three months, if they’ve had two or more concussions in the last 12 months and if they’ve had five or more concussions since they started to play rugby.
“We have successfully operated a programme of Independent Concussion Consultants at previous Rugby World Cups, providing an invaluable resource for team doctors when there have been tight turnaround times between matches, or where team doctors have sought support in their decision-making on return to play,” Dr Eanna Falvey, World Rugby’s chief medical officer, said.
“Our commitment to expand this initiative across the elite game, making leading experts available for all competitions, is another major step forward in our player welfare commitment.
“It completely recognises and supports the need to ensure an individualised player approach based on risk, rather than an arbitrary stand down time.”
World Rugby has come in for criticism for the speed at which players can return to play after suffering a head injury.
This move appears to come into line with current practice in Ireland, where Johnny Sexton, Caelan Doris and James Ryan have all taken time out of the game in recent months in an attempt to manage their brain injuries.
The issue is a burning topic in the sport, especially since a group of players including World Cup-winning England hooker Steve Thompson launched a legal action as a result of their injuries.
Under pressure to protect players and working under a stated ambition to be a world leader in player welfare, the governing body will implement the 50:22 kick and the goal-line drop-out for the entirety of the season as a year-long law trial.
Referees will also be on the look-out to stop players pre-binding to add weight to collisions, punishing players who drop their weight on the ‘jackler’ at ther ruck and tightening the laws relating to latching – the tactic that sees one player bind on to another before carrying into contact.
The decision was taken by a high-powered committee that included former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt and IRFU performance director David Nucifora.
The 50:22 law was trialled in Super Rugby AU last year and rewards accurate kicking by handing a player who accurately delivers a kick to touch from inside his or her own half into the opposition ’22 with a bounce before crossing the touchline. That player’s team will get the throw-in.
In theory, the threat of such a kick will force defensive teams to have less players in their front-line and create space for the attacking side.
The goal-line drop-out is more familiar to fans of the Irish provinces after it was trialled in the Rainbow Cup at the end of last season.
World Rugby has also vowed to improve it after care for retired players, while it will review whether the women’s game is best served by having the exact same set of laws as the men or whether it needs to adapt to the specific needs of the women’s game.
“Law review is fundamental to a sport that is constantly evolving and at the heart of our aspiration to make rugby as safe and accessible as possible,” Schmidt said.
“This process has been truly collaborative, bringing together coaching, playing, officiating, law and medical experts to consider the future playing of the sport.
“I would like to thank everyone involved to date, including the specialist Breakdown Review Group, and look forward to seeing the trials in operation on a global basis from August.”
World Rugby’s action plan is based around six principal commitments:
World Rugby’s Welfare-focused law trials approved for global trial