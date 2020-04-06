World club tournament can be achieved without axing Champions Cup say organisers

HEINEKEN Champions Cup organisers EPCR say a global club competition could be achieved without damaging the existing European competitions.

Discussions about a potential North-South competition have already taken place, according a statement issued by EPCR on Monday night.

Their statement comes after French power-broker Bernard Laporte announced his plans for an annual Club World Cup to replace the Champions Cup in an interview with Midi Olympique.

In contrast to Laporte’s proposal of a 20-team tournament, the existing idea is a four-yearly affair between the best teams in Europe and Super Rugby.

“EPCR has noted today’s media reports regarding a proposal for an annual Club World Cup,” the statement read.

“Discussions have already taken place on an official level between EPCR and its shareholders regarding a global club tournament which could complement the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup and which could take place once every four years.

“Work on possible formats is ongoing with a collaborative approach and issues of player welfare to the fore.

Read More

“EPCR does not believe it appropriate to highlight such discussions while the public health crisis due to COVID-19 continues, and currently, the organisation’s focus is on attempting to reschedule the knockout stages of the 2019/20 tournaments subject to government and local authority directives.”

Laporte is bidding to become World Rugby’s new vice chairman and is known as a serious player in the politics of the sport.

In his interview, he said the existing Champions Cup does not generate enough income and should be replaced by a tournament that would feature six Super Rugby sides, four each from France, England and the Guinness PRO14 and one each from Japan and the United States.

“The European competition is magnificent, with Toulon (as head coach) I was able to lift the trophy three times and I know what it can represent,” Laporte told Midi Olympique who broke the story.

“But let’s be frank, it does not generate enough income. If we want to develop this Club World Cup, we have to find dates. Without the Champions Cup, nine weekends are available.

“This is only a proposal, but I am sure of one thing: we must create this competition and very quickly. It could be a breath of fresh air for the whole of world rugby.”

Online Editors