Women's Six Nations: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Scotland v Ireland

Natasja Behan and the Ireland women's rugby squad training at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin this week. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

In the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship, things are getting better for this Irish team - inch by inch, row by row.

They have gained a new fan club. Unlike the twitter twits, the fair-minded public understands their struggle.

A young, developing team. New to the professional game. Playing against much more seasoned sides.

Four defeats from four matches. Yet last week's effort against England was, perhaps, Ireland's performance of the season. They are the only side in the Championship to keep England to under 50 points. A welcome helping of confidence. 5,000 were there to see it at Musgrave Park.

England defeated Ireland, 48-0. In the opening game of the campaign, Scotland lost in England, 58-7.

Ireland kept England scoreless for thirty minutes in the second half. And the defending will need to be compact against Scotland.

Like Ireland, Scotland have just embraced the full-time contracts route. They had lost twelve successive Test games before last week's home success over Italy, 29-21. The Italians overcame Ireland in Parma, 24-7.

It's the last game of the Championship. Ireland will have to win to avoid a Wooden Spoon they last picked up in 2004. A couple of tries would be most welcome.

Scotland have scored more and conceded less points than Ireland. Home advantage will be a considerable one, especially after last week's result against the Italians.

Yet a strong, solid offering from the visitors will keep the pot of optimism bubbling.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off on Saturday in Edinburgh Rugby Stadium at 7.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Virgin Media Two.

What the coaches say:

Bryan Easson (Scotland):"It was brilliant to get the win against Italy last week. The players have put in so much work this season. It's nice now to be at home again in front of our home crowd. I feel that Ireland, like Italy, are around the same level as ourselves."

Greg McWilliams (Ireland):"This will be like a Cup final. It's exciting. It's another opportunity for us to challenge ourselves. We'll keep trying to get better. Working on aspects of our game. Against England, the players worked so hard for each other. That's something to be proud of."

Predicted score

Scotland 22 Ireland 14