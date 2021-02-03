Women’s Six Nations to take place in April while men’s U20 World Cup cancelled for second year

Ireland will compete for the Six Nations title in April. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Women's Six Nations will take place in April with a reduced format.

Modelled on the Men's Autumn Nations Cup, the six teams will be split into two groups of three with Ireland drawn in Pool B where they'll face Wales away and France at home before taking on the equivalent ranked team from England, Scotland and Italy.

Ireland will sit out the first weekend of games, before taking on the Welsh on April 10 or 11 and France on April 17 or 18. The final weekend will take place on April 24/25.

The competition was not able to go ahead in its normal window as a result of the current restrictions in travel across Europe.

Ireland's qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup have yet to be fixed, but it's expected that they will take place after the Six Nations.

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy welcomed the announcement.

"We welcome today’s announcement of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations rescheduling and are looking forward to the new format," he said.

"We have continued to prepare for this tournament since its postponement earlier this year, and for our Rugby World Cup qualifications. It’s good to get the start of a road map for the months ahead.

"We will also continue to work with World Rugby to ensure our Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification games can take place in a timely and safe manner."

Meanwhile, World Rugby has confirmed that the Men's U-20s World Cup has been cancelled for the second year in succession due to the pandemic.

Ireland will take part in a rescheduled U-20s Six Nations in June and July, during the senior Men's international window.

“We are delighted to make this announcement today and confirm new plans for our Women’s and U20s championships," Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said.

"The promotion and development of rugby at all levels is a key strategic priority for Six Nations. We see huge opportunity for growth in the women’s game in particular and feel it will benefit hugely from having its own specific window and being firmly placed in the limelight.

“Our priority has always been to deliver two outstanding tournaments but equally ensuring both competitions can be played safely, taking every consideration for player welfare.

"A significant challenge we faced in rescheduling the Women’s tournament was the limited available window due to World Cup Qualifiers, domestic leagues, rest periods and World Cup preparations for qualified teams.

"Following consultation with our unions and federations as well as other key stakeholders, it was agreed that April would be the best window in which to stage the championship.

“The U20 Six Nations Championship is also a hugely important competition in terms of player development and for those representing their country at this level it is a major milestone in any career. We look forward to announcing fixture details for the U20’s in due course.”

Ireland U-20 head coach Kieran Campbell said preparation is already underway for the re-arranged summer Six Nations.

"The Performance Support Team and playing group are delighted that we are going to get an opportunity to perform in the Under-20 Six Nations later this year. It is great that we now have a timeline in place to support us with preparation, but also to give us a target of competitive fixtures," he said.

"The format announced for the tournament is exciting, providing for significant competitive game-time in a short, intense block and providing the players with a unique and valuable experience of the 2021 Under-20 Six Nations.

"The increased preparation time we have with the squad originally selected will enable us to build a real competitive edge over the months in the build-up to the Under-20 Six Nations and the Performance Support Team and players are already heavily invested in driving a mindset of chasing preparation and performance.

"The work already taken place by our coaches and support service teams has enabled us to build an in-depth knowledge on every player in the extended squad and ensure we can develop an individual programme for each player in co-ordination with the Provincial Academies," Campbell said.

"There has already been online meetings with the players to remotely build the foundation of our set-piece, attack and defence with Cullie, Denis and myself and, in addition, the Athletic Performance Team and Nutrition and Medical Departments have already undertaken similar meetings with the players.

"We will build on this strong foundation in the coming months with a number of scheduled online meetings with the coaches and support service teams so the players understand the high standards required to perform at this level."

