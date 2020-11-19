World Cup draw shows what awaits Ireland if they qualify for New Zealand 2021

Ireland have two opportunities to qualify for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Women will face the United States and Canada and an Asian qualifier if they qualify for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand through the front door.

Adam Griggs' side were due to compete in the European qualification tournament against Scotland, Italy and a qualifier next month, but that has been postponed and no date has been set.

If they win that tournament, they'll go to next year's World Cup in New Zealand as 'Europe 1' and play the No 3 ranked Canadians and No 6 ranked Americans and an Asian qualifier.

If they get to the final of the European tournament and lose, they'll have one last chance to qualify through the final qualification tournament against the runners-up from Oceania, Asia and the winners of a play-off between Kenya and Colombia.

The winners will take the final qualification spot and play Wales, New Zealand and Australia.

The draw took place in Auckland today, with the tournament kicking off on September 18 next year.

Rugby World Cup 2021 draw

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, final qualifier

Pool B: Canada, USA, Europe 1, Asia 1

Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fiji

Online Editors