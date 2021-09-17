| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When the storm of outrage dies down, I’m afraid people will go back to ignoring the women’s game

Niamh Briggs

Munster players celebrate their interpro triumph Expand

Close

Munster players celebrate their interpro triumph

Munster players celebrate their interpro triumph

Munster players celebrate their interpro triumph

It’s important to remember clarity of vision is impossible when you’re blinded by rage. Maybe it’s me, still being so immersed in it all, nervously pacing the sidelines of UL Bohs and Munster these times, but it feels like there have never been so many eyes on us.

We’ve been craving attention for the women’s game for so long in this country and it’s been building steadily over the past decade. This time last month, I was hopeful the interpros would capture imaginations, that they’d even just briefly catch the glare of the spotlight, especially with TG4 broadcasting the six matches across three successive weekends.

There was a giddiness around our Munster camp, where I’m the backs coach. Our internationals were unavailable, but that gave us a chance to assess which players on the fringes were capable of making an impact at the highest level of the domestic game.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy