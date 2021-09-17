It’s important to remember clarity of vision is impossible when you’re blinded by rage. Maybe it’s me, still being so immersed in it all, nervously pacing the sidelines of UL Bohs and Munster these times, but it feels like there have never been so many eyes on us.

We’ve been craving attention for the women’s game for so long in this country and it’s been building steadily over the past decade. This time last month, I was hopeful the interpros would capture imaginations, that they’d even just briefly catch the glare of the spotlight, especially with TG4 broadcasting the six matches across three successive weekends.

There was a giddiness around our Munster camp, where I’m the backs coach. Our internationals were unavailable, but that gave us a chance to assess which players on the fringes were capable of making an impact at the highest level of the domestic game.

We capped 12 new players as Munster won their first interpro title since 2017 – from a playing perspective, it couldn’t have gone much better.

Having been forced to call time on my career two years ago, I know rushes of energy that come close to on-field electricity are rare, so I wanted to savour it and appreciate a job well done.

The pure elation of our players brought me back to the highs of my playing days. I fed off it. I felt so alive, getting to wear those blinkers of bliss sport can provide. It had been a while.

In my adrenalin-fuelled state, I don’t think the smile left my face for the entire drive home, from Donnybrook to Limerick, with ‘champione, champione, olé, olé, olé’ still ringing in my ears.

As far as I was concerned, after three weeks of quality, televised rugby, even without some of the best players in the country, I was so proud of what we had achieved in beating an excellent Leinster team on their home turf to win the cup.

The following day, when I saw the video of the vermin-infested waste yard where the Connacht and Ulster players prepared for the curtain-raiser to our game, I was appalled and shocked in equal measure.

When we arrived at the back of Bective Rugby Club, admittedly a couple of hours after the Connacht-Ulster debacle, we had a map clearly indicating where we had to go to access our changing facilities, which were perfect. I had no idea how wrong things had gone in the early afternoon.

What happened to the Connacht and Ulster squads was disgusting and the players were rightly upset over what happened. I would have been furious if that had been us.

I also know, though, there are people in the union who genuinely care about the game. They are deeply hurt by it all too. I’m the head coach with the UL Bohs women in Annacotty, keeping my ear close to the ground in a rugby heartland. I’m obsessed with the game – coaching it, analysing it, just talking about it – a bona fide nerd.

There are few things, if any, I know more about. I also know there is good work being done, while, simultaneously, there are problems that need to be addressed.

However, spells of blind rage and mud-slinging in the media, mainstream and social, only to then return to the default position of largely ignoring the game, do little for the promotion of the sport. That’s not the solution.

People have every right to be outraged, but the attempts to create false narratives concern me.

Some of the most aggrieved commentary is coming from people who, I suspect, if they are honest, may not have known who had won the interprovincial championship before stumbling across the controversy, or even that they were on at all.

When this storm of outrage dies down, my fear is many of these people will go back to ignoring the women’s game until the next controversy arises, when they can once again feign a deep attachment to it. I’m a garda, so my bulls**t detector is pretty sensitive. Tokenism isn’t welcome here.

I don’t buy the notion, either, that the national team’s below-par performance in defeat to Spain is another sign of symptomatic failings in the women’s game. We have plenty of problems that need fixing, but an overall theme of neglect is not just unfair, it’s also untrue.

The international team has been in camp for most of the summer, they want for nothing when it comes to the likes of strength and conditioning. The game has changed so much in the past ten years. We won a Grand Slam in 2013 on the back of four weeks’ training.

We have been caught standing still in the intervening years; the results paint a clear picture of the English and French, propelled by professionalism, surging clear of the Six Nations pack.

The obvious solution is to follow suit, but throwing money at the current structures would be a waste of time and finances, too. We need vision so we can build towards a professional game and that begins from the ground up. I have no doubt it will happen, but it has to be done properly.

We need to get girls playing rugby at an early age, not learning the game’s basic skills in their late teens or when they reach third level. And to do that, we need to train the coaches involved with the sport at the grassroots level.

Paul O’Connell was out training the U-12s at UL Bohs this week but having someone with his depth of knowledge is, obviously, a rarity. It would be great to see more retired or current players doing the same: sharing their wealth of knowledge with our underage girls. At the moment, however, you are more likely to find an enthusiastic parent, who could have a much greater impact with a bit of guidance from above.

We need to build pathways for girls in clubs and schools to follow. We need to showcase the skills of our best elite players, the likes of Ciara Griffin, Beibhinn Parsons and Dorothy Wall, to inspire the next generation. If we are producing such players using current structures, imagine how many are slipping through the cracks.

We need to expand the opportunities for the most exciting young prospects and the best club players in the country to progress to international standard. A good starting point would be assembling U-18 and U-20 Ireland squads every year and even getting an ‘A’ team together for training camps and matches. I’m sure other unions would be interested in doing the same.

A run-out against an Ireland ‘A’ or even an U-20 selection would have done Adam Griggs’ side no harm before that World Cup qualifier with Spain. It’s easy to say after the fact, and they will probably point to opening their 2021 Six Nations campaign with a big win against Wales after similar preparation, but the rustiness and lack of cohesion was an overriding factor in the disappointing defeat in Parma on Monday.

Handling errors, discipline issues and a creaking lineout put Ireland on the back foot in a game they should have been winning with a little bit to spare.

Others might, but the players won’t be pointing the finger at the IRFU for their below-par showing. The union can’t do anything for you when the ball is in your hands and you need to make the most of an overlap or when the opposition number eight is charging at you one-on-one.

That’s all on you to make the right decision and execute the skills you’ve been honing.

Questions will be asked, rightly so, if they don’t turn things around against Italy tomorrow, but with so many eyes on the women’s game right now, it would be the perfect time to show everyone what they can do.

We’ll try to do the same with UL Bohs when the AIL returns next weekend when I hope women’s rugby will still be a common topic of conversation, but for all the right reasons.