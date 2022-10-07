‘We’ll learn so much from this World Cup’ – Lynne Cantwell now making a global statement with South Africa

Lynne Cantwell smiles as you remind her of the last time she cried at a World Cup. The 2013 Grand Slam champions, who had become the first Irish team to defeat the All Blacks, had gone all the way to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup before bowing out to the eventual champions, an all-conquering English side.

Her tears were prompted by pride at what her side had achieved and also, perhaps, the pressing realisation that this country’s most-capped player would soon have to hang up her boots.

Last Monday, as she attended the opening ceremony, she might have been excused another lachrymose moment.

For there, upon the screen, were images of Ireland’s hosting of the 2017 edition, in which they had tanked miserably, initiating a slow unravelling of all the sturdy foundations her team had laid, but which had foundered due to the inadequacies of those who run the game here.

And, as she scanned the vast auditorium, the realisation again hit a Dubliner, sporting a Springbok emblem, that her native land would not be represented at what promises to be the most spectacular World Cup ever.

A personal journey – which has seen her transform the sport in a country which had displayed its own ignorance in how to develop women’s rugby but has since achieved a remarkable renaissance to take its place amongst the world’s best – was tinged with a sorrow that the country she truly loves would not.

“International representation is important and Ireland missing out here is sad,” says Cantwell, South African women’s high performance manager, speaking from camp in South Africa as their campaign began with an overnight fixture against one of the tournament favourites, France, in Eden Park.

“The start of the global competition next autumn will be almost like an annual World Cup and the top three in the Six Nations will qualify. Hopefully if Ireland qualify, that will be a way for them to keep in touch and I do hope they can achieve that.”

For whatever reason – and they mostly lie at the door of a once-diffident IRFU – Cantwell is not involved with Irish rugby. As one of the 62 signatories to the famous letter penned to Government, she demonstrated her passion for the sport here but it has not yet been reciprocated.

And so it was that, from an initial consultancy role in 2019, she is now embarking upon the job of reconstruction in another hemisphere; it is a path which will surely, one day, return her to home.

But for now her focus is on reawakening a sleeping giant of the sport which, like Ireland, haphazardly lost direction. Her job is to ensure they get back on track. Their presence here is a mammoth stride, if only still an initial step.

The target of a Fiji win – in a group also containing England – and enough bonus points might see them earn a knockout berth as a third-placed team.

Anything will be an improvement on the shambolic 2014 tournament, when they were tryless, winless and finished 10th of 12 teams, conceding 16 tries and 116 points.

Just being in New Zealand, after the country opted out of the 2017 competition altogether, is almost a triumph in itself. And Cantwell’s signature is inked all over the Phoenix-like rise.

They have played ten Tests in a year; in the previous ten years, they only played 25. Now ranked 11th in the world, they have beaten Spain (twice) and Japan (away).

“It’s great to be back,” says Cantwell. “SARU have made it a priority and it’s all genuinely positive. We’ll learn so much from this World Cup and be able to build from here.

“Women’s rugby is only 40 years old globally but in South Africa it is only 20 years old.

“And it was effectively designed around World Cup cycles so there would be flurries of activity every four years and fallow periods in between.

“When sevens started, that became full-time and 15s took a back-seat. But in 2020, it was shifted to second in terms of strategic priority and when I came on board, we restarted the sevens after Covid so now the programmes run together to recruit as many people as possible.

“Being absent from the 2017 World Cup was massive, for you miss out on effectively eight years of development compared to other nations. You’re kind of running blind.”

Ireland, take note, although Cantwell is encouraged by the green shoots of revival under Greg McWilliams – her backs coach during the heyday of the early 2010s – as well as belated IRFU reformation.

“Everybody will agree that they want Ireland to be ambitious and go on a journey to reach their potential because it really is possible.

“This year has been really positive. As CEO, Kevin Potts has been a great example of one who is positive and committed to change.

“I’ve met Gillian (McDarby, her IRFU equivalent) and I feel confident she will be able to deal with the next phase. If there’s anything I can do, I will support her in that.

“There are lots of wounds that need to be healed and trust built back up in the system. That is the same across the world and Ireland doesn’t differ. Honesty and transparency and delivering what is promised can help achieve that.”

There may come a time when the IRFU displays some of the initiative shown by the South Africans and invite her to provide her obvious nous to the project ahead of the next World Cup.

For now, she is committed to a pioneering role but one whose success, she stresses, reflects a personal, as well as professional commitment, prompted by a query on how her two kids, Arlo and Scarlett, are adapting to a new life.

And she is keen to note the great man behind the great woman.

“Family is really important and we made the decision to dive into this adventure. During Covid, we discovered it doesn’t really matter where you are once you are with family.

“The downside is that there is high security everywhere but on the other hand, we have space to be together as a family. The kids are loving life and have a lovely school environment. So we take our cues from him. And my husband (Alex) is amazing. And it’s something I’ve really been reflecting on.

“With the growth of the female game and women’s sports in general, there are going to be so many more roles for women. And we haven’t considered that people will travel with families for the women’s work.

“So my husband has to live the job as well. He has been really helpful in the move, so amazing in settling everyone, doing the extra things with our son and daughter, He is incredible and a huge part of what I am trying to do.”