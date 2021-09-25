‘It's hugely heartbreaking’ – Adam Griggs focuses on ‘devastated’ players after Ireland miss out on World Cup

Ireland's Stacey Flood in action during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament defeat to Scotland in Parma, Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The pictures from Parma spoke volumes. As Scotland celebrated Sarah Law’s last-gasp kick, the Irish players embraced each other because there was nothing left to cling to.

On the RTÉ commentary, former captain Fiona Coghlan fought back tears, back in the studio former coach Philip Doyle was lost for words. This is an all-time low for a team that has qualified for every World Cup since 1991 and reached the semi-finals in 2014.

Over the course of the past year, they’ve put their lives on hold for this goal and yet they will watch on from home when the big show takes place in New Zealand next year.

For some, it was a final chance to play on the biggest stage and likely the last time they’ll play in a green jersey.

Afterwards, their coach Adam Griggs made his way to the media room and said he’ll take time to consider whether he’ll continue in the role.

His priority is his players.

"It's devastating mate, we've got 28 women there who had a huge goal, a support staff that worked tirelessly through a pandemic, through a Six Nations, through dates being changed and all with a goal,” he said.

"Essentially, it was very close and a last conversion takes it away.

"It's hugely heartbreaking, I feel for all the players and the support staff who have put all this work into it.

"Ultimately, we thought we were on the right track and had done the preparation to be successful.

"Sometimes, you don't always get what you deserve in life. It's one of those things you have to take on the chin.

"Speaking to the group, there's a huge core of young players there who have done the jersey proud.

"This won't be the last time they'll be in that jersey, I guess it was just a matter of once they reflect on this experience I hope it makes them better rugby players and also better people.

"Going through adversity like this, it's really tough. I think they need to hold their heads up high, it's so upsetting right now but I hope they can bounce back from it."

Losing to Spain in the opening game gave Ireland it all to do, but when Lindsay Peat put them in front here they had the momentum and went targeting the two tries they needed to leapfrog Italy and reach the World Cup.

When Emily Lane tapped a kickable penalty, the Scots felt their chance had came. They took it late on, punishing Eve Higgins’ yellow card as Chloe Rollie crossed for a try and Law converted.

Ultimately, Ireland hadn’t been good enough.

"We've struggled with our set-piece this whole tournament, if you don't have a set-piece you can't give the backs - as lethal as they are - the platform,” Griggs said.

"Similar to the other games we created opportunities and chances and couldn't finish them.

"We were probably too slow into our attacking breakdowns, we were getting into wrestles there and coming out second-best.

"That would turn the ball over again. Too many turnovers in vital positions where we needed to put the scores on and come away with points and we weren't able to do that."

Griggs would not be drawn on whether the team had the backing to succeed. On Twitter former international Seán O’Brien questioned if the IRFU could do more, but that he said was for another day.

"I don't want to comment on that at the moment, we're trying to focus on this tournament and we've fallen short,” he said.

"Bigger picture stuff is for other people to answer in time.

"I think it's too soon to say (if I’ll stay on), I'm just really proud of the group that are here and the young players who have come through the performance pathway.

"I've worked as hard as I can, we'll see what the future holds."