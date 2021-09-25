Ireland's Cliodhna Moloney is tackled by Lana Skeldon of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament match at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The Rugby World Cup will take place without Ireland in 2022. As they watched Sarah Law’s conversion sail over the bar, the players sank to their knees as tears began to flow as the reality that their dream was dead sank in.

For those running Irish rugby, this is a dark day. For these players it is even worse.

That Ireland needed to qualify for the tournament they hosted four years’ ago and reached the semi-final of in 2014 was bad enough, to not qualify is beyond the pale.

And yet for all the talk of structures and everything else, this was a largely self-inflicted wound that will haunt these players and their coaches for a long time to come.

They came into the match knowing a bonus point win would be enough to guarantee their place in New Zealand, that a win of any kind or a draw would keep them in a last-chance saloon but a pair of yellow cards at the end of both halves gave the Scots just enough rope to do the rest.

Their lineout was a curse all tournament and collapsed in this final game, while their handling, decision-making and discipline slipped at crucial moments.

Tactically, they got it all wrong and yet when Lindsay Peat crossed with 15 minutes remaining it looked like they could even go and get the four tries they needed. Instead, they return home with nothing.

It all started so well. Ireland dominated the early stages and when Linda Djougang took matters into her own hands by picking up a poor Kathryn Dane pass 26m out and swatting away five defenders to score a brilliant try things were looking up.

Stacey Flood couldn’t add the extras and rather than build on that score, Ireland conceded three penalties in succession; the last of which resulted in flanker Edel McMahon receiving a deserved yellow card for a poor high tackle on her opposite number Rachel McLachlan.

Helen Nelson reduced the margin and when Lauren Delany came in for the injured Eimear Considine and knocked on with her first touch, Scotland sensed an opportunity to take a lead in at half-time.

Sene Naoupu brilliantly denied Hannah Smith after she brushed off Delany and Amee-Lee Murphy-Crowe and surged towards the line. The Scots stayed patient as their forwards earned an advantage and Nelson cleverly chipped in behind Beibhinn Parsons and Rhona Lloyd was on hand to pounce.

Nelson missed the conversion and so it was 8-5 to the Scots at the break. Ireland’s primary focus was to win the game full-stop.

Ireland’s lineout got progressively worse as the game went on and sucked the momentum out of the team to the extent that they turned down touch to take a scrum penalty on their own 10m line.

The decision back-fired as Scotland got the nudge on and forced a penalty of their own, which Lisa Thomson kicked to the corner. Ireland pulled down the initial maul effort, but hooker Lana Skeldon burrowed over to make it 13-5.

Now, the bonus point seemed like a distant dream. When strong ball-carrying earned an Irish penalty, Ciara Griffin told Stacey Flood to narrow the gap with a penalty and the Dubliner obliged.

Five points down, the Irish had time on their side and when Cliodhna Moloney won a superb poach penalty they were able to move into position.

Again, the lineout was a shambles but Djougang managed to tidy up superbly. Ireland launched a promising attack, but Higgins went into contact too high and the chance was gone.

Griffin made sure that they got the ball back, forcing Sarah Bonar over her own, forcing a 5m scrum. Ireland’s initial attack was too lateral, but when they went direct they got more reward and when Naoupu found Peat on her shoulder the 40-year-old replacement scored the try to level the game.

Flood’s conversion edged Ireland in front and when handed another opportunity she added a penalty to make it a five-point game with 15 minutes on the clock.

Now, Ireland chased the bonus. Emily Lane tapped a penalty to put the tiring Scots on the back foot but, after Higgins went close, Moloney went off her feet at a ruck just as it looked like the try was there for the taking.

That gave Scotland the sniff and things got more difficult when Higgins picked up Lisa Thompson beyond the horizontal and saw yellow, meaning Ireland were forced to finish it out with 14 players, but they got a let-off when Thompson kicked the penalty dead.

Still, Scotland came and Ireland’s desperate defence couldn’t hold as Rollie coasted over and headed for the posts to give Sarah Law as good a chance as possible.

The replacement out-half made no mistake, Ireland were out.

Ireland: E Considine (L Delany 34-40 HIA); AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane (E Lane 61); L Feely (L Peat h-t), C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, S Monaghan (B Hogan 66); D Wall, E McMahon (C Molloy 50), C Griffin.

Scotland: C Rollie; R Lloyd, H Smith, L Thomson, M Gaffney; H Nelson (S Law 49), J Maxwell, L Bartlett (L Cockburn 62), L Skeldon, C Belsisle (M Wright 69); E Wassell, L McMillan; R Malcolm (E Gallagher 62), R McLachlan (S Bonar 55), J Konkel.

Ref: C Munarini (Italy)