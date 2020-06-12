Ireland women's rugby team in World Cup limbo as qualifiers postponed

Ireland players stand for the national anthems prior to the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at Energia Park in Dublin last February. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland women's 2021 World Cup hopes have been left in limbo after World Rugby confirmed that the qualifying tournament, which was due to take place in September, has been postponed.

Ireland's disastrous previous World Cup on home soil in 2017 meant that Adam Griggs's side would be forced to qualify for next year's tournament, which is set be held in New Zealand.

A disappointing eighth place finish left Ireland outside of the automatic qualifying places, and thus meant that in order to secure their place at next year's World Cup, they would have to enter a newly-designed Rugby Europe tournament.

The players and coaches have been left in the dark since Covid-19 brought rugby to a standstill, but it has now confirmed that the crucial qualifying tournament has been postponed.

A statement from World Rugby read: "In light of the dynamic and ongoing situation with regard to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Europe Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification tournament will no longer take place in September as originally planned.

"A working group composed of World Rugby, Rugby Europe and participating unions will consider suitable alternative options.

"An announcement in relation to the rescheduled tournament will be made at a later stage."



Ireland have been making strides under Griggs, who replaced Tom Tierney as head coach following the 2017 World Cup.

However, this latest development means that their progress will be stalled even further as World Rugby look to come up with a new suitable date.

The likes of Italy and Scotland, who Ireland beat in this year's curtailed Six Nations, will provide competition in the Rugby Europe tournament.

Online Editors