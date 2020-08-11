Ireland Women to make World Cup qualification bid in December

Ireland Women will bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in a tournament this December. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland Women will bid to qualify for next year's World Cup at a re-fixed qualifying tournament, which will be held in December.

Adam Griggs' side were due to take part in the qualifiers next month before Covid-19 put a swift end to those plans.

A cloud of uncertainty has since hung over Ireland's World Cup fate, but they now have a date to work towards as they look to ensure that they make it through to next year's showpiece in New Zealand.

The qualifiers will be played as a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of December 5, 12 and 19.

After a poor finish at their home World Cup in 2017, Ireland have been left facing a tricky route to ensure that they are back amongst the big guns.

Expand Close Ireland Women head coach Adam Griggs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland Women head coach Adam Griggs. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The winner of the Rugby World Cup 2021 European Qualifiers will earn a spot in the main event, with the runner-up progressing to the final qualification tournament, which is due to be held in 2021.

Ireland will be hoping to avoid that last chance saloon scenario by winning December's tournament, which will include the likes of Scotland and Italy.

The full schedule of fixtures will be announced in early November following the conclusion of the Rugby Europe Championship.

Ireland are gearing towards completing this year's Six Nations campaign after organisers confirmed last week that the tournament will be completed.

Griggs' side will take on Italy on the weekend of October 24 before rounding off the campaign against France the following weekend.

Ireland are sitting in third place of the table with two wins from three, and while they will be targeting a higher finish, Griggs will also be keen for his team to build up momentum ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Online Editors