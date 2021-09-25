Ireland legend Sean O'Brien calls for greater backing for women's team after shock World Cup defeat

Dejected Ireland players after the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament match between Ireland and Scotland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy

Ireland legend Seán O'Brien has called on the IRFU to provide greater resources to the women's international team in the wake of their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Adam Griggs' side lost to Scotland in Parma thanks to Sarah Law's last-gasp conversion that sent Italy to New Zealand and the Scots to a final qualifying tournament.

Ireland's performance at their home World Cup in 2017 left them needing to qualify for next year's tournament and they came into it as favourites.

However, defeats to Spain and Scotland mean they will watch on from afar.

It would break your heart looking at the Irish women’s team after that defeat! The effort and sacrifice they make is incredible and I think it’s very fair to say not enough is done for them!!the powers to be need to do more IMO! — Sean O'Brien (@SeanOBrien1987) September 25, 2021

London Irish back-row O'Brien, who played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups for Ireland, believes more needs to be done if the team are to bounce back and make the next edition of the tournament.

"It would break your heart looking at the Irish women’s team after that defeat!" he wrote on Twitter.

"The effort and sacrifice they make is incredible and I think it’s very fair to say not enough is done for them!!the powers to be need to do more IMO (in my opinion)!"