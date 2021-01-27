| 10.4°C Dublin

For the Ireland women's rugby team and the 2021 World Cup, the only game right now is a waiting one

David Kelly

Ireland's appearance at this year's Women's Rugby Cup in New Zealand is very much hanging in the balance. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

When a butterfly flaps its wings in 2021, the consequences can be deadly.

Some time this week, Kiwi doubles specialist Michael Venus was hoping to fly from his Auckland home to begin the build-up to next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

However, his plans have been upturned after a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Northland – immediately the flight corridor between Australia and New Zealand was closed. For 72 hours. At least.

