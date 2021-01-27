When a butterfly flaps its wings in 2021, the consequences can be deadly.

Some time this week, Kiwi doubles specialist Michael Venus was hoping to fly from his Auckland home to begin the build-up to next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

However, his plans have been upturned after a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Northland – immediately the flight corridor between Australia and New Zealand was closed. For 72 hours. At least.

As it stands the former French Open winner cannot link up with some of the world’s best tennis players still self-isolating in five-star Melbourne hotels, where they are currently ordering room service and banging first serves against wardrobe doors.

From the chaotic remove of another hemisphere, where people are questioned by police for walking their dogs, yet virus-carrying passengers pass blithely through major airports and beyond ten months after many here urged quarantine measures for all air travellers, our Antipodean cousins might seem to be over-reacting a tad.

Then again, given the inordinate success they have achieved in quelling Covid, in tandem with the swift and severe restrictions on their societies in doing so, their adherence to strict protocol is absolutely necessary and appropriate

With less than 2,500 cases since the pandemic started, in a population of five million, their response has been the envy of the world; Australia, after initial difficulties, has not been far behind in terms of its reaction too.

Domestic sport, with crowds, is ongoing in both countries, from cricket tests and short-form tournaments – 15,000 again on Tuesday at cricket's daily big bash - while the Super Rugby tournament is due to start next month.

The Australian Open may have little relevance to Ireland but the story of Michael Venus does; as also the overnight news from New Zealand, where PM Jacinda Ardern made an announcement that will send shudders through those organising the Women's Rugby World Cup (forgive us for ignoring its asinine official title).

The poster country for quelling the virus is facing uncertainty over vaccine roll-out – aren't we all? – and consequently Ardern is planning on keeping her country's borders closed for the entirety of 2021.

This must immediately cast doubt upon the staging of September's women's showpiece event, for which the European qualification has already postponed once, a process complicated by the already confirmed delay to the Six Nations.

World Rugby, as is the case for similar sporting bodies – viz the IOC – is maintaining a patient observational role.

Hoping, perhaps against hope, that their plans will align with those of their hosts.

Some countries are planning with certainty despite the swirling doubts; England have already granted permission for its players to compete in both Olympic Sevens in Tokyo and the World Cup.

But neither event may happen.

In any event, England are professional, and can adequately operate a Covid bubble, but it remains to be seen if even that could satisfy New Zealand authorities.

The issue is, however, compromised because of those squads, like Ireland's, not deemed "elite" by their own government, who cannot possibly deploy a bubble as their members are part-time.

Having been unable to fulfil one fixture in France, how can it be conceivable that the Irish squad, presuming they qualify in the first place, embark upon a two-month jaunt to a country that would much rather prefer they didn't arrive at all?

Allowing for one moment the prospect, however dubious, that somehow New Zealand relent, the extra costs present an immediate quarantine quandary for organisers.

Based on the current costs for an individual or couple to quarantine in New Zealand, it is likely that it could cost anything between €60-70k per squad to hole up for the required 14 days before being permitted to assemble for pre-tournament preparations.

World Rugby would seem to be the obvious candidates to bear such a cost – as well as a formidable "Just Eat" and Netflix bill – but it is whether the moral burden will be affordable in the eyes of the prospective hosts.

For now, nothing has been decided, and may not be until at least March, when many think that the next definitive position will be outlined regarding the future of the tournament. Getting the Six Nations up and running, still also a doubtful prospect, is a looming obstacle in itself.

"Working in full partnership with our friends at New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Government, we continue to be focused on the delivery of what promises to be a spectacular and hugely successful Rugby World Cup 2021," World Rugby told independent.ie in a statement.

For their part, the sport's administrators are holding the line that nothing has changed in the light of Ardern's announcement, as they continue their ongoing planning, maintaining that all procedures are on track.

They continue to work closely with the hosts on all the operational and logistical elements, as well as dove-tailing with unions and stakeholders, all of whom will have their own difficulties, even if their over-arching priorities remain the same.

They are working on the basis of the managed isolation and quarantine requirements that are in currently in place at the New Zealand borders.

For now, at least, it is full steam ahead for the showpiece for women's rugby – and women's sport – in 2021.

But, when just one case can topple any seemingly straight-forward strategy in an instant, carefully laid-plans are capable of instant implosion at any time.

The only game right now is a waiting one.