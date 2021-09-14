| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Absence of any warm-up matches has undermined Ireland’s World Cup hopes

Dave Kelly

Enya Breen of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Spain and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Enya Breen of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Spain and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo: Sportsfile

Enya Breen of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Spain and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo: Sportsfile

Enya Breen of Ireland in action during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Spain and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo: Sportsfile

Tournament rugby is all about two things, a grizzled old pro once said. “Mo” and “mentum”. He may not have been the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but he knew his rugby.

If a team is incapable of engineering momentum, tournament success becomes steadily more difficult. Beginning with some is often half the battle.

As Ireland knocked on in the opening act of their dismal defeat to Spain in Monday’s World Cup qualifier, their coach Adam Griggs testified that it seemed as if even from that very first moment his side were chasing the game.

Most Watched

Privacy