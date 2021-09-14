Tournament rugby is all about two things, a grizzled old pro once said. “Mo” and “mentum”. He may not have been the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but he knew his rugby.

If a team is incapable of engineering momentum, tournament success becomes steadily more difficult. Beginning with some is often half the battle.

As Ireland knocked on in the opening act of their dismal defeat to Spain in Monday’s World Cup qualifier, their coach Adam Griggs testified that it seemed as if even from that very first moment his side were chasing the game.

And so, in an inexplicably frantic quest to chase momentum with such indecent haste, Ireland were rendered incapable of ever possessing the poise and patience required to locate it.

This was despite leading for more than an hour, from the momentary zenith when Beibhinn Parsons crossed for a characteristically stunning early finish in the left corner.

The nadir was in a frantic closing stretch, when Ireland spurned the three-pointer which would have stretched their slim lead from 7-3 to 10-3, instead opting to gamble on a creaking set-piece which, predictably, floundered once more.

Griggs mentioned his side’s leadership figures afterwards but there was precious little evidence of it on the field as Ireland, the 1/8 favourites, crumbled to a defeat which shocked everyone except the victors.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match, but with all due respect to Ireland, we knew we could beat them,” said Spain coach Jose Antonio Barrio.

Barrio and his young side, vastly reliant on their Sevens players and yet still capable of serving up a beastly maul, brutish scrum and a debilitating set-piece defence, were clearly more attuned to each other and their game-plan than the Irish.

It was a rarity for the Irish to go beyond five phases and the one time they entered double figures, they were shepherded backwards at pace in the second half.

Ireland lacked any control and, aside from Parsons’ early score and another chance created for her swiftly afterwards, they created virtually nothing in phased attack compared to the dynamic and thrilling Spaniards.

And in defence, porous gaps appeared regularly; both issues compounded a scrum that could not be relied on and a lineout that they seemed to trust even less. Their maul defence was conspicuously absent.

Former international Grace Davitt was unimpressed.

“Can’t doubt that the girls in green are putting in everything but then you have to look to the management and above!!” she wrote on social media, perhaps, naturally, retaining loyalty to misfiring playing colleagues. “More group squad sessions than ever before with Covid and yet there didn’t seem to even be an attacking structure in place.”

The players, many of whom delivered their worst efforts in green for some time, cannot be absolved of their portion of blame.

Griggs also made the baffling decision to withdraw Parsons and out-half Stacey Flood, albeit he maintained both players were cramping, which is odd, considering the six weeks of physical preparation.

The Irish had boasted that this collective strength and fitness, as well as their squad cohesion, would arm them for the challenge, but there was, perhaps, one key element lacking in their planning – matches.

Now, if only there had been, say, an interprovincial competition available to Griggs and his coaches to assess their internal levels of competition, as well as ascertaining whether there was anyone from outside the chosen squad capable of challenging the established players.

For whatever reason, Ireland decided to opt against any warm-up games.

It seems quite remarkable that a squad who have been disrupted more than most other codes during the Covid pandemic, and who have bemoaned their lack of game-time, should decline a perfect opportunity to get some valuable matches under their belt.

Instead, the interprovincial series, which took place minus Ireland’s internationals, has subsequently, and unfairly, become a byword for institutional neglect of the domestic women’s game.

It has truly been a depressing few days for the sport in this country.

Now it has five days to save itself.