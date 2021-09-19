Women's rugby preview: Ireland to prevail if they can handle the pressure

In the space of eight days last April Ireland’s Women suffered one of those fairground attraction manoeuvres when the thrill of altitude was replaced with the shock to the system of a sudden descent.

In that case the 45 points demolition of Wales lurched to a 56-15 evisceration by France. The explanation of what went wrong only added to the embarrassment.

The effect added to the impression of the women’s game at the upper end here: the next train wreck is never too far away. Which brings us to the current predicament. Hitting the buffers against Spain last weekend not only puts Adam Griggs’s side in a must-win situation this afternoon (2.0) against Italy in Parma, but increases the difficulty for the IRFU in their catch-up on the respected rugby nations.

In keeping with the narrative ‘Ratgate’ has put extra heat on the IRFU – the incident where the Connacht girls had to change in a tent on waste ground, ironically behind the Leinster’s Centre of Excellence, for their recent interpro with Leinster.

If the union want to be taken seriously they would rather their team get to the World Cup in New Zealand next year via the front door, by winning this tournament and becoming the Europe 1 qualifier in NZ, rather than heading off as runner-up to take a seat on the last train ie the Final Qualification Tournament. To miss both would be the worst of bad news days.

On the upside when they met in the Six Nations last season Ireland kept Italy scoreless for the guts of 70 minutes by which point they were 20-0 ahead, with Dorothy Wall having done much of the damage. Life was so much simpler then.

It’s worth remembering this squad doesn’t want for preparation – well, timewise anyway. What clearly they were lacking against Spain was game-time, and pulling players from the interpro series didn’t work. You can go all the way back to 1987 when the IRFU did something similar as the men’s squad prepared for the inaugural World Cup. It didn’t work then either.

The stats against Spain were woeful: 15 penalties conceded; one score registered on the back of 11 visits to the opposition 22. Ireland will be a lot better today, if they can manage the stress of this position.

Ireland (v Italy): E Considine; A-L Murphy Crowe, L Mulhall, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang, A McDermott, N Fryday, D Wall, C Griffin, B Hogan. Replacements: To be added