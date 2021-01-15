| 1.3°C Dublin

Women's rugby can turn Six Nations crisis into glorious opportunity for growth

David Kelly

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs this week received the news that the 2021 Women's Six Nations has been postponed. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs this week received the news that the 2021 Women&rsquo;s Six Nations has been postponed. Photo: Sportsfile

As the 2021 Women's Six Nations was finally postponed this week - not that it had ever had a scheduled timetable to postpone in the first place - it is perhaps pertinent to remind everyone how the last championship concluded.

Especially for the Irish.

Adam Griggs' side beat Italy at home but the ever-changing Government restrictions offered them a comprehensive reminder of their place in Irish sport's pecking order as they prepared to face France.

