Women's rugby bombshell - Current and former players write to Ministers to say they've no confidence in the IRFU

A large number of current and former women’s rugby players have written to Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State with responsibility for Sport Jack Chambers to say they have “lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership” of the game.

In a drastic step that is sure to have huge ramifications on Lansdowne Road, the list of signatories is a who’s who of women’s players from the last decade with Grand Slam winners and World Cup semi-finalists showing solidarity with the current generation of players whose names adorn the list.

Recently retired captain Ciara Griffin is one of the 2021 squad to sign the letter, with Claire Molloy, Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu also on the list of players calling for change at the top level. Notably, none of the contracted Sevens players signed the letter.

The letter comes in the wake of the squad’s upset at the comments of Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy, who appeared to take no responsibility for the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Those issues compounded the ignominious incident at Donnybrook where provincial players were forced to change in substandard conditions.

Head coach Adam Griggs has departed to be replaced by Greg McWilliams, while there are two reviews into the women’s game under Amanda Bennett. Clubs were told last week that the structural review is on hold until the World Cup review is completed.

Neither review will be published by the IRFU, although they have committed to revealing the findings.

And the letter states that the group of former and current players including South Africa’s director of women’s rugby Lynne Cantwell who is Ireland’s most capped player of all time have “no faith that in the end these will do anything significantly different to all those that have gone before.

In the letter, seen by Independent.ie, published in full below and signed by 56 players, the group of current and former players say that “recent events simply reflect multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the union, inequitable and untrustworthy leadership, a lack of transparency in the governance ad operation of the women’s game both domestically and at international level and an overall total lack of ambition about what it could achieve”.

Describing current plans for the women’s game as being in “disarray”, the letter describes the running of the women’s game as a “significant failure”.

And the letter calls on the government to meet with the IRFU to "confirm appropriate guarantees of meaningful change", to provide oversight to the reviews and ensure that the players will have full sight of the findings.

Rugby Players Ireland issued the following statement.

“Rugby Players Ireland is aware of a letter written by a group of current and former Irish women’s international rugby players to government officials,” it read.

“While the players’ association was appraised of its contents, the group sought to issue the letter directly as a clear statement of their intent to have matters within the women’s game addressed.

“We support the players in their efforts to drive the women’s game in Ireland forward.”

The IRFU and the Department of Sport have not yet responded to a request for comment.

The letter in full:

Dear Ministers,

We write to you as a deeply discouraged group of current and former Irish women’s rugby players having sadly lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership after historic failings.

The aim of this letter is to seek your support now to enable meaningful change for all levels of the women’s game in Ireland from grassroots to green shirts.

We write in the wake of a series of recent disappointments for the international team, on and off the field, but ultimately recent events simply reflect multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the union, inequitable and untrustworthy leadership, a lack of transparency in the governance and operation of the women’s game both domestically and at international level, and an overall total lack of ambition about what it could achieve.

In 2014, the Irish XV team finished the season ranked fourth in the world, having won a Six Nations Grand Slam the year before. This triggered the beginning of a new World Cup cycle and new leadership within Irish rugby with David Nucifora and Anthony Eddy overseeing the women’s programme.

The end of this cycle ended in bitter disappointment as the team finished eighth in their home World Cup in 2017, crashing out in the pool stages.

In response, the IRFU produced an action plan for the game with a number of high level targets. However we find ourselves at the end of 2021 with those plans in disarray and with a large majority of those targets missed, including the XV team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup and the sevens team’s failure to qualify for the Olympics.

Notwithstanding the challenges of the pandemic, these facts represent significant failure.

This is not just a recent issue. At the end of every World Cup cycle in the Irish women’s game, there has been a review.

None of these reviews have ever been made public, with the IRFU cherry picking a handful of findings to present to the public. Many of us have felt that the range of stakeholders asked to take part in these reviews have not always reliably represented the game well enough to capture accurate, independent data and insight - neither do all of us feel fully confident that the information submitted has been factual and designed to act in the best interest of the women’s game.

There are now two ongoing reviews – one into the failure to qualify for the World Cup, and a second looking at the implementation of the current ‘Women in Rugby Action Plan’ which was due to run till 2023 and which covers all aspects of the game across Ireland.

Despite there being well-qualified independent leads running these, we have no faith that in the end that these will do anything significantly different to all those which have gone before and therefore the overarching objective of this letter is to ask for your help to intervene in these processes to make them genuinely transparent and meaningful.

A large group of current players, including some who have recently retired, have collectively submitted a more detailed overview for the World Cup Qualifier review, which we are happy to privately share with you.

This gives greater context to some of the current disillusionment but there is a wider and historic element to all of this and that is why we are asking for your support with the following.

- We ask that you meet with the IRFU to confirm appropriate guarantees of meaningful change so the women’s game can move forward positively.

- We ask that you request oversight of the ongoing reviews; help guarantee the findings are transparent and help ensure that they maintain their independence.

- We ask for your support in gaining assurances that both the findings and the recommendations of these reviews will be made fully available to the players and that relevant details and full recommendations are published publicly and following that, that leadership with the necessary authority and appropriate governance is put in place alongside a serious action plan and new targets to help move the game forward.

Unresolved, the many challenges facing the women’s game at all levels have the potential to have a significant knock-on effect not just at the top end but also on the grassroots game. There are increasing numbers of young girls taking up rugby across Ireland but the IRFU’s failure to create meaningful pathways significantly impacts the quality of the system and structures these community players are experiencing.

All of this is happening at a time when women's rugby around the world is on a massive upward trajectory. Playing numbers, TV audiences, crowds and investments are on the rise but we fear Ireland will be left further and further behind and the opportunity for growth will disappear at a time when surely we ought to be promoting as many sporting opportunities for women and girls across the country as possible.

We appreciate that your roles oversee all sport across the country and these are specific issues, but we have tried to work constructively with the IRFU for decades and much of the same problems persist.

Many of us have been part of previous attempts via private intervention to work constructively with the IRFU to help them to understand how the players have felt over many years and to support them to make changes which would create the right environment for women’s rugby at all levels to thrive. These have failed and so we feel we have to resort to requesting your help and to publishing this letter.

We want to make clear that a small number of current players who either work for the IRFU or have playing contracts with them were not asked to sign this letter, for obvious reasons.

We have always believed that with the right structures, processes and support that Ireland could become a leading women’s rugby nation, providing opportunities for everyone at all levels, and even with all of the recent challenges, we are certain that with your support we can come out of this better and stronger.

We thank you for your ongoing support

Yours

1. Ciara Griffin

2. Lynne Cantwell

3. Fiona Coghlan

4. Grace Davitt

5. Laura Guest

6. Paula Fitzpatrick

7. Mairead Kelly

8. Jackie Shiels

9. Claire Molloy

10. Lauren Day

11. Allison Miller

12. Marie Louise Reilly

13. Stacey Lea Kennedy

14. Heather O’Brien

15. Deirdre O’Brien

16. Shannon Houston

17. Ruth O’Reilly

18. Nikki Caughey

19. Jenny Murphy

20. Ailis Egan

21. Orla Fitzsimons

22. Sharon Lynch

23. Siobhan Fleming

24. Sarah Mimnagh

25. Mairead Coyne

26. Fiona Reidy

27. Mary Healy

28. Nicole Fowley

29. Ilse Van Staden

30. Cliodhna Moloney

31. Lindsay Peat

32. Ciara Cooney

33. Leah Lyons

34. Chloe Pearse

35. Nichola Fryday

36. Sene Naoupu

37. Alisa Hughes

38. Anna Caplice

39. Lousie Galvin

40. Laura Feely

41. Edel McMahon

42. Michelle Claffey

43. Aoife McDermott

44. Laura Sheehan

45. Lauren Delany

46. Emma Hooban

47. Ellen Murphy

48. Anne-Marie O’Hora

49. Kathryn Dane

50. Judy Bobett

51. Neve Jones

52. Katie O’Dwyer

53. Aoife Doyle

54. Hannah O’Connor

55. Eimear Considine

56. Victoria Dabonovich O’Mahony