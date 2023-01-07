Women’s Interpros: Jenny Murphy on the double as Leinster see off Connacht and Munster hold Ulster scoreless in big win

Elaine Anthony of Leinster in action against Ava Ryder of Connacht. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Leinster 38 Connacht 10

Two-time Six Nations winner Jenny Murphy grabbed a brace of tries at Energia Park as Leinster defeated Connacht 38-10 in the opening round of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Despite being the dominant team in terms of possession, the eastern province struggled to break down a diligent Connacht defence in the early stages of the contest.

Leinster persisted with their challenge, however, and were finally rewarded with a breakthrough try on 33 minutes. After initiating an extended attacking move with a powerful break into enemy territory, international star Dannah O’Brien passed out wide for Ella Roberts to touch down in clinical fashion.

O’Brien added the bonuses on top of this five-pointer and did likewise in the wake of a superb solo try from Anna Doyle with three minutes of the first half remaining. Former Ireland out-half Nicole Fowley got Connacht up and running with a smoothly-struck penalty, but Leinster nevertheless brought a 14-3 cushion into the interval.

It got even better for Tania Rosser’s side on the resumption as replacement Elise O’Byrne-Whyte (with her first touch of the game) crossed the whitewash on 49 minutes. Leinster were starting to play with supreme confidence and a typically ruthless finish from Murphy towards the end of the third-quarter created further daylight between the teams.

Their defence was eventually breached in the 68th-minute as Orla Dixon dotted down off Fowley’s crossfield kick, but the hosts had the final say with late tries from debutant Katie Whelan and Murphy.

****

Munster 34 Ulster 0

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird delivered a stellar player-of-the-match performance as Munster kicked off their title defence with a 34-0 bonus point win over Ulster.

The Ballincollig native excelled for Old Belvedere during the Energia All-Ireland League, and her all-action display here at Musgrave Park saw her pick up two tries, make a series of rampaging runs, and also switch from number 8 to hooker for the second half.

The driving wind and rain made conditions especially difficult, but it took Munster just 31 minutes to register their bonus point thanks to tries from Nic a Baird, Stephanie Nunan, Aoife Doyle and Claire Bennett.

With 22 points the difference at half-time, Ulster had it all to do and they did take some positives from the game with Ella Durkan playing well at out-half and their scrum recovering from a shaky start.

Despite losing captain Nicole Cronin to injury and the visitors improving in the second half, Munster’s all-international back row of Nic a Bhaird, Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary were too much for the visitors to handle.

Lock Bennett, who plunged over from a lineout maul, and Nic a Bhaird completed their braces to close out a productive first competitive outing for Munster under new head coach Niamh Briggs.