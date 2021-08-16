Women’s interpro rugby series to be broadcast live on TG4

Irish women's rugby has received a significant boost with the announcement that all six upcoming interprovincial games will be broadcast free-to-air on TG4.

This will be the first time that the women's inter-pros will be televised, meaning bigger exposure for all four provinces.

The series makes an eagerly-awaited return having been put on hold for the last two years, with Connacht hosting Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday, August 28, while Munster will travel to the Kingspan Stadium later that evening.

Both games will be shown on TG4, while fans in Northern Ireland will be able to watch Ulster's three games live on the BBC iPlayer.

Round 3 of the competition is set to take place as a double header at Energia Park to ensure a televised audience for the province who will go on to lift the trophy.

"We’re very excited that the Vodafone women’s interprovincial championship will reach a televised audience for the first time in 2021,” IRFU women’s development manager Amanda Greensmith said:

“It’s a competition that has been sorely missed from the sporting calendar over the past two years and we’re delighted that Vodafone are on board to help take us to new heights.

"As we continue to promote our message of #NothingLikeIt, it presents a fresh opportunity to attract women and girls to rugby. We can’t wait to see the women of our four proud provinces return to action.”

2021 Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship fixtures:

Saturday August 28

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 2.30pm (TG4)

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 4.45pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday September 4

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 5.0pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm (TG4)

Saturday September 11

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 5.0pm (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 7.30pm (TG4)