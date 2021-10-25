Women’s AIL players leave social media after abuse following big win

Players at a leading women’s rugby club have stopped using social media after the backlash they received after a recent win.

Energia All Ireland League champions Railway Union beat Wicklow 142-0 on October 2, one of a number of big results in the top flight of the women’s game so far this season due to a disparity in quality across the board.

Railway Union have a number of Ireland internationals on their books including Lindsay Peat, Aoife McDermott and Ailsa Hughes who all played in Saturday’s win over UL Bohemians.

The club’s director of rugby and head coach John Cronin said his players were subjected to abuse after the Wicklow win and have decided to limit their activity online.

“A lot of people are trying to drive it forward, they just need help and encouragement,” he said of the women’s game.

“There’s so many people that are so passionate about this, but some of the stuff we see online ... for some reason, Dublin teams trigger a lot of people and women trigger a lot of people.

“Some of the online stuff is out of order, our players won’t do any social media anymore because of some of the stuff.

“After the 142-0, there was a lot of abuse online.

“What were they supposed to do? It’s the top league, they’re supposed to perform to their best,” added Cronin.

