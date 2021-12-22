| 8°C Dublin

With top outhalves dropping all around us, it could be time for Jack Carty to answer Andy Farrell’s call

Brendan Fanning

Connacht's Jack Carty Expand

When you’re the coach of the best team in the world, in the middle of a World Cup, and you’re ringing a player to call him into the squad at the sharp end of the tournament, the least you expect is for the call to be answered. First time.

Not only did Graham Henry have to wait however, as two calls went unanswered, but he had to hand the job over to a man who stood a better chance of getting through.

