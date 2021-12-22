When you’re the coach of the best team in the world, in the middle of a World Cup, and you’re ringing a player to call him into the squad at the sharp end of the tournament, the least you expect is for the call to be answered. First time.

Not only did Graham Henry have to wait however, as two calls went unanswered, but he had to hand the job over to a man who stood a better chance of getting through.

The problem was that the target of Henry’s affection didn’t have the coach’s number in his phone. Stephen Donald was fishing on the Waikato River when Henry was punching in the numbers. Why would he want to be answering to folks he didn’t know?

It was 2011 and perhaps the most perfect injury storm in the history of World Cups was blowing through the New Zealand camp. Having bombed at the 2007 event, stunned by France in the quarter-finals, the All Blacks’ world was imploding over the crisis at outhalf.

It started with Dan Carter rupturing an adductor muscle when staying out a bit too long on the practice field, trying to find his shooting boots, ahead of the pool game against Canada.

The disease spread next to Colin Slade. Then Aaron Cruden. By the time Henry was dialling up Donald the nation was in a state of panic. Eventually contact was made.

Donald sat on the bench for an unimpressive Cruden in the semi-final win over Australia, and then got fired into action in the final when the stress levels were off the charts. Then he squeezed a kick inside the right hand upright to win the World Cup, and take his place in history.

When all this was going on Jack Carty was 19, already a greenhorn in the Connacht squad, and, you’d imagine, following with some degree of interest even if Ireland had been bundled out of the competition at the quarter-finals – our designated disembarkation point.

If the Donald story was freakish in its sequence of events then it was tailor made in illustrating how fortunes can change when the team’s playmaker gets banjaxed. You don’t need a trickle down of bad luck to become a flood before you’re in trouble. Take two 10s from the equation and it’s unlikely your sum will add up.

Carty is in an interesting position now. It’s hard to believe he hasn’t been in an Ireland shirt since the World Cup two years ago.

The emergence of Billy Burns was confirmation that Andy Farrell no longer wanted what Carty had to offer. The new head coach’s first squad had 45 names, none of them Carty’s.

You’d wonder what was the lowest point for the Buccaneer but at one stage the national outhalf debate had sidebars on Johnny Sexton’s durability, Joey Carbery’s fitness, would Harry Byrne get enough exposure in Leinster to wipe his older brother out of the running with Ireland, and was Burns really the player Farrell hoped or thought he was going to be.

If you’d grabbed the microphone and declared an interest in Carty’s role in the show you’d have been bundled out of the auditorium.

In fact we had a similar experience when suggesting he was, in fact, still in Galway and not gone either south-east to a club in France by plane, or due west to Boston in a row boat, just to get away from the emptiness.

Carty has had his confidence issues. It cost him the starting role ahead of Conor Fitzgerald at one point in Connacht but that feels like another lifetime now. The captain is leading from the front and clearly enjoying it.

The best bit about Carty is his skill level. As a kid with Connacht he used to try stuff that, on reflection, was a mile off what was required, but nowadays he has the cop to know when the time is right, and has the talent to carry it off.

Moreover he has a vision for the province, and where Connacht are going as a rugby entity. It helps that he’s a local. So once talk of France was put to bed with a new contract Carty is now all about the future as well as the present.

Welford Road last weekend was one of those days when rugby watchers who would only see Connacht once in a blue moon come away asking why Carty is not in Andy Farrell’s go-to gang.

Yet it wasn’t his best game of the season. Set alongside his form in the Aviva when Connacht emptied Ulster at the start of the URC campaign the losing bonus point against the Tigers was as it sounds.

The key was that Carty had the smarts and the skills to take something home, via his drop goal, from a day where really they should have got more. That’s what quality 10s are supposed to do.

In the modern game they are also expected to defend. This hasn’t exactly been Carty’s calling card, but he’s got better at playing it.

There are still fleeting moments in the odd game when he assesses a situation and decides contact is a mess someone else can clean up, but most outhalves follow the same code.

Maybe this is what turned Farrell off him in the first place. But Ireland’s coach has seen his options diminish dramatically. He has fallen out of love with Burns.

Between Covid and injury, the trio of Sexton and the Byrne brothers are simply not playing any rugby.

Neither, after the opportunistic dunt he took in Coventry 10 days ago, is Carbery. Carty on the other hand is flying. The question is would he recognise Andy Farrell’s number if it popped up on his phone?