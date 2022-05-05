Win over Scotland came from the ‘heart’ – Eimear Considine

The difference is in the little things, which can often add up to something big. For Eimear Considine, that was made clear following Ireland’s recent 69-0 mauling by England in the Women’s Six Nations.

That was where Considine’s campaign ended, an MCL tear in her knee diagnosed the following day. A day after that the full-time teacher was back at work, hobbling around St Mary’s secondary school in Glasnevin.

“The difference between us and England is that on a Monday they can get their scan or go and get a recovery day, see their physio, start their rehab, and not have to worry about going into their job,” she says.

“My management are phenomenal with the support I get, but the most stressful part of playing rugby for Ireland is trying to cover enough work (at school). You’re a high-performance athlete but you still have high standards in everything you do, so I want to be as good as I can and get the (Leaving Cert) course covered as best I can.”

That England game proved a wake-up call – for the wider sporting public if not to the players – about what happens on the field when there’s a vast inequality of resources away from it.

That looks set to be slowly corrected in the years ahead, with the IRFU planning to put in place professional contracts for a number of female players before next year’s Six Nations.

“The world was starting to look at it, starting to listen, and it’s so important for the game that it doesn’t become an England walkover every year – for sponsorship, participation, for the girls looking at the game who don’t want to see 11 tries run in,” says Considine.

“It’ll improve the game as a whole, standards will be better and as a result you’ll have more girls playing.”

A disappointing campaign by the Irish ended on a positive with a get-out-of-jail victory over Scotland last weekend, a game which exemplified the spirit Considine says is embedded in their ranks.

“That win came from heart, wanting to win for each other. You can train all you want, have the best high-performance system, but it’s the players wanting to do it for each other that got us over the line.

“We finished fourth with two wins, but we were still kicking ourselves about that Wales game. It was so winnable. France and England are the two you’d hope to beat, but it just seems so far away at this moment in time. We have the capabilities, the players (to compete), but the difference is depth.”

The Clare native had to sit and watch the final game last weekend, but Considine counts herself lucky to have avoided surgery for her MCL tear, with an eight-week rehab ahead of her before she gets back on the pitch.

“You have to look at the positives: my best friend is getting married and I was able to go to her hen party on Friday night,” she laughs.

The approaching summer holidays give her more time to focus on her rehab, and Considine is optimistic she can be back on the pitch by July and stake a claim for Ireland’s summer tour of Japan in August. “Be grand,” she says.

When she looks at the work going on at underage level, coupled with the long-overdue arrival of professional contracts for players, she knows the tide is starting to turn for Irish women’s rugby.

“The talent is absolutely phenomenal, with new girls coming in and we really are building,” she says.

“We’ve gelled together as a squad. It’s going on an upward journey.”

Eimear Considine was speaking at the launch of the Tackle Your Feelings Schools Campaign, supported by Rugby Players Ireland, Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation.