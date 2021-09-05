Willie Anderson: The day I stood tall in the face of All Blacks intimidation

Invading The Haka, 1989

In Jimmy Davidson’s office in Stranmillis there was a note above his desk. It was from Tom Kiernan on the IRFU committee, telling him his request to assemble a wee bit earlier to prepare for the New Zealand Test in November 1989 had been denied.

At the time the International Board Regulations had a timetable that prevented teams from getting together more than 48 hours out from a game. It was part of the regulations protecting the game from the evil of creeping professionalism. It was insane.

Given Jimmy’s personality it was probably equally mad to pin the note where he couldn’t miss it. He had one of his own beside it which read: “It took three approaches, and two appeals, to get one session for the All Blacks match. Only then did they grant permission, but with two stipulations. 1. Sunday session must finish at midday. 2. There was to be no physical contact. It is f*****g madness!!”

Jimmy’s obsession with beating the All Blacks put the tin hat on it. He’d be getting on with his day, putting pieces into the jigsaw, then he’d catch sight of the note and his mood would go dark. It was like being hit by friendly fire. How could we win when we had one hand tied behind our back?

Most All Blacks tours are special events. They always leave behind something worth learning. The tourists of 1989 played breath-taking rugby. Jimmy had managed to get enough intelligence on them to fill a filing cabinet. He just needed a wee bit more time with the players to get his messages across. Sorry boss, no can do. After running with Phil Matthews as captain for the previous Championship, Jimmy gave the captaincy to me. I was mad for action.

Over the previous two weeks New Zealand had played Leinster, Munster and Connacht. In addition to how we were going to stop John Gallagher hitting the line at speed, and from angles we couldn’t work out, there was one recurring theme: teams looked beaten before they started. The Haka was a killer. It was like: ‘Ye stand there like sheep while we work ourselves into a physical and psychological lather. And then we’ll wade in to ye!’

The timing of it was perfect for them. The Haka didn’t happen before the anthems, but after. So the second they signed off with the last, blood-curdling roar, it was game-on. We would have loved that leg-up into a contest. How we handled it was top of Jimmy’s to-do list. It dominated our discussion on the way back from the Munster game.

“We can’t let them feel comfortable in any way,” he said. “It has to be a confrontation. We have to change the tone, the whole psychology of this. We want the crowd cheering us, not the f*****g Haka!”

In the week of the game we got some interesting insight from Andy Leslie, the former New Zealand captain. Jimmy knew him well from Ireland’s tour to NZ in 1976. Andy was in town leading a supporters’ group and we met up for a chat. Off his own bat Andy mentioned how the All Blacks loved it when teams wouldn’t meet the challenge of the Haka full-on. Better still if they conceded ground.

“It’s like we’re taking your territory — that’s the mental advantage,” he said.

Andy wasn’t giving us advice. He had no idea what we planned, but the moment the words came out of his mouth I could hear the wheels spinning in Jimmy’s brain. Many years later Ireland would beat the All Blacks in Chicago. I watched that at home on television and was struck by the composure of our guys facing the Haka in their figure of 8 formation, commemorating the recently deceased Anthony Foley.

They had practised who was going where. There was no way Joe Schmidt would have allowed for any ad-libbing. They told the All Blacks in advance what was coming. It was different in 1989. Truth be told, I got a bit ahead of myself.

The plan was to link arms on the half-way line, look them in the eye, and stand our ground. I had Davy Irwin on my left and Phil Matthews on my right — two men you’d be happy to have in the trenches with you in any battle. I was wired. From the moment the All Blacks were getting into their wee shape my focus was locked on Shelford. I started shouting at him: “We’re gonna bate ye! We’re gonna bate ye!”

Then I started inching my way forward towards him. He had the loosehead prop Steve McDowell sharing the leadership role. They were out front with the rest of the team spread out behind them. Shelford was already half-way to ‘Kamate Kamate’ land with his nostrils flaring and eyes bulging. And I was en route to joining him. The march forward was spur of the moment stuff. It just felt right. They were able to stomp their feet and make all sorts of gestures and we had to stand there and admire them? No, I wasn’t having that. But it rattled some of our lads who weren’t sure how it was going to end. Davy and Phil managed to find a balance between supporting the cause and not starting World War III! Not easy in the circumstances.

If everyone had taken my lead it would have been mayhem.

I wasn’t thinking about that at the time. It was incredible how quickly the mood escalated. In an instant the crowd were on board and my heart was beating out of my chest. Thankfully we hadn’t made contact before Shelford got to the last line, by which point the crowd were going mental. I was nose to nose with him. McDowell was pretty close to Nick Popplewell, a few yards to my left, who was winning his first cap.

As it all broke up, Sean Fitzpatrick was hovering with a menacing look on his face. We didn’t budge as the All Blacks broke up to take up their positions for the kick-off. That wasn’t planned either but the wee pause added dramatic effect. Then we broke ranks and I waved my arms to encourage the crowd as we went to receive the kick. The noise was incredible.

Honestly I’ve never been as pumped in all my life. My adrenaline rating would have been off the charts. But the thing about laying down a challenge to New Zealand is you need the tools to back it up. As we ran over to the East Stand side it felt like that’s exactly what we were going to do. I don’t think people appreciate that the pre-match toss allowed the advantage to swing back to them. What better way to put manners on us than to wade in from the kick-off?

But it couldn’t have gone better. Grant Fox left it a bit short, barely on the 10m line — so while they reclaimed the ball they couldn’t control it and it hit the deck. Bingo, the door was open again! Donal Lenihan hacked it ahead. You don’t see much of that anymore, and fair play to Shelford, he gathered well only to be swallowed whole by the green-eyed monster. A creature with many legs. There was a scramble between us to give him a good shoeing for his trouble. You don’t see much of that anymore either.

As Buck was being tended to the noise from the crowd was off the charts. Lansdowne Road was like a bearpit that day. He was asked afterwards if he’d been scared. Quick as a flash he said: “Yeah, I was scared he was going to kiss me we were so close!”

When the media asked me about it I said New Zealand won the game and we won the dance. On the day they recovered quickly enough to win well. That’s what good teams do, and they were excellent. Jimmy D was proud of the the effort but I knew he was hurting that we hadn’t got over the tryline.

“You took it to them Willie,” he said. “That’s what I asked you to do.”

Noel Mannion was at number eight that day. He was still relatively new on the scene and his 70-metre try against Wales in Cardiff was one of the highlights of 1989. Jeepers it was a stunning effort. He didn’t see the year ending with a different kind of theatre though.

“Jesus Willie you’re some bollocks!” he said to me afterwards. “I was trying to do the sum in my head out there: will the last verse of Haka be over before we arrive into the middle of them?”

I had a smoke and a few beers with Grant Fox in their changing room. They had absolutely no problem with us. I’d say a few of them were glad to be able to tell the story from the winners’ perspective.

“I thought ‘bloody hell, what’s going on here?’” Sean Fitzpatrick said to me years later. “It was terrific. You accepted the challenge.”

In a way I was lucky to be on the field at all that afternoon. The day before the Wales game my back was giving me a lot of trouble and I asked Joe Doran, our physio, if he had a painkiller. Joe, a wonderful man who was part of the furniture with Ireland, gave me two distalgesics, which I swallowed without giving it a second thought. After the game I was called out to do a dope test. Again, I didn’t have a moment’s hesitation. My only problem was getting enough into the wee cup to keep the tester happy.

Early the next week I got a call from someone in the IRFU to say I had registered a positive test, but to do nothing. The distalgesics had some ingredient on the banned list, but there was a kind of margin for error in those days, so if the amount of the banned substance was under a certain limit it was a ‘no case to answer’ job. That was me.

But the story was reported in Wales first, I think, and then picked up locally in Belfast. My wife Heather was blindsided at school. A kid came up to her in the corridor.

“Mrs Anderson is your husband a drug dealer?”

She made a beeline for the principal’s office where they got out a copy of the paper that ran the story. Poor Heather was mortified and went home early. It didn’t even merit a line in the IRFU’s annual report and I’d say most of the lads on the team didn’t even know it happened. I wonder if I’d thrown another few tablets down my neck would the story have turned out differently.

Living with Leinster,

2001-04

At number eight, Victor Costello didn’t have any strong competition for his Leinster place. His battle was with himself. Between Ireland and London Irish I knew Victor well by the time I hooked up with Leinster. Explosive athletes were rare in the Irish game but Victor was leading the field. If he got the ball in his hands early in the game, and made a good carry, he was on the pig’s back. If not he could drift through it as a spectator. I tried hard to take the element of chance out of Victor’s game, but I came up short. He was an unfinished project.

Then there was Keith Gleeson. If Matt Williams ever makes a list of his best recruits over a long career in professional rugby I’d say Gleeson is in the top three. Matt did a good job in moving Leinster along the road towards being a professional outfit, a journey Mike Ruddock started. Gleeson was the perfect man to bring into the dressing room. He was a social guy but I was fascinated by the way he didn’t care about challenging the team leaders: Reggie Corrigan, Shane Byrne, Mal O’Kelly; and Matt’s star pupils behind the scrum: Brian O’Driscoll, Shane Horgan and Denis Hickie. Gleeson had no problem making teammates uncomfortable about how they prepared.

We were having a team meeting one day where staff and players were opening up about the strengths and weaknesses in the group. Basically you wrote after each name what the guy did well and what he could do better. Matt wanted the comments to remain anonymous. But Gleese put his initials after each comment he made. About Brian O’Driscoll he said something like: “I wonder do you know how good you’d be if you got your act together?”

O’Driscoll was already a British and Irish Lion by then. The try he scored for them in the First Test in Brisbane in 2001 made him a world star, but Gleese was happy to call him out. I remember one morning Dave Fagan, the S&C coach, sending Drico and Shane home because they hadn’t sobered up enough from the night before. There was a wee bit of a wild side to Drico that I could spot a mile off, and a warrior core to him that I loved.

Under Matt we played a lot of touch rugby. Drico would get ratty if things were let go and wouldn’t be slow to turn a touch into a slap if the mood took him.

He was coachable, which you don’t always get with star players. He understood that backs had as important a role to play as forwards in the continuity game I was trying to develop. And he was good company too. I spent more time with the forwards than backs, but I remember sitting beside him on a flight to an away game and we got lost talking about Paul Britton’s brilliant book, The Jigsaw Man, which we had both read, and loved. You could see why he made such a successful captain.

Keith’s arrival was a game-changer for Liam Toland, who had been Mike’s captain. I first came across Liam as a schools player at a training camp. He was a good prospect — a high achiever-type personality who never quite got as far as he wanted. He had been in on the ground floor of Leinster’s journey, but when Gleeson arrived into his spot at openside it robbed him of his reason to be happy. With me, Liam said his position was that he didn’t doubt what I was saying, but he wanted to test everything thoroughly.

In theory that’s fine, but when you can’t put a full stop to a sentence because there’s a hand raised at the back of the room it becomes painful. At times Liam was like the guy at the club AGM who has a point of order on everything from bar receipts to the bibs and balls. He was a challenge.

By the time we kicked off season 2002/03 Liam was on the periphery. We didn’t look remotely like retaining our Celtic League title but Europe was a different story. The back to back games against Montferrand in the middle of the campaign would either make or break us. It was all about standing up in the away leg. We talked about it a lot and Brett Igoe, our analysis man, did a really good job assessing their strengths and weaknesses. Connacht and Munster were the only teams who had won in Europe. Even Ulster had their European Cup in the cabinet in Ravenhill without winning in France.

We were going after this one.