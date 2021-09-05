| 14.7°C Dublin

Willie Anderson: The day I stood tall in the face of All Blacks intimidation

The Haka was the killer for a lot of teams, it meant they were beaten before the game even started, but Ireland in 1989 had a plan, as Willie Anderson reveals in this extract from his new autobiography

Willie Anderson. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Willie Anderson and Matt Williams celebrate Leinster's victory over Montferrand in December 2002. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile
Ireland's Willie Anderson during the All Blacks' Haka in 1989. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Willie Anderson. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Willie Anderson. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Willie Anderson and Matt Williams celebrate Leinster's victory over Montferrand in December 2002. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Willie Anderson and Matt Williams celebrate Leinster's victory over Montferrand in December 2002. Photo: Damien Eagers/Sportsfile

Ireland's Willie Anderson during the All Blacks' Haka in 1989. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland's Willie Anderson during the All Blacks' Haka in 1989. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Willie Anderson. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Invading The Haka, 1989

 

In Jimmy Davidson’s office in Stranmillis there was a note above his desk. It was from Tom Kiernan on the IRFU committee, telling him his request to assemble a wee bit earlier to prepare for the New Zealand Test in November 1989 had been denied.

