Will Skelton hails Ronan O’Gara as giant Wallaby warns of Paul O’Connell’s influence

A few months back, Paul O’Connell paid a visit to La Rochelle, and spent some time with his old mucker Ronan O’Gara.

As much as it was a chance for the Munster legends to catch up, it also allowed O’Connell to get a glimpse into how the European champions operate under his former team-mate.

For Will Skelton, O’Connell’s presence around the club did not go unnoticed, and while he didn’t get an opportunity to pick the Ireland forwards coach’s brain, he knows the impact he has made.

“I didn’t really speak to him much but I just said hi and congratulated them on the win in New Zealand, which I thought was amazing, and for rugby in general,” Skelton said. “He was a great player, great man. You can see the work he is doing with the team, they are firing at the right stages. It’s definitely going to be a battle at the set-piece this week.”

O’Gara has had a hugely positive impact on Skelton’s career, but it has been a two-way relationship, as the giant Wallaby lock has been centrally involved in La Rochelle’s success, most notably in last season’s Champions Cup final when they toppled Leinster.

“I texted him at the start of the week, he wished me good luck, but he hasn’t spoken too much (about Ireland),” Skelton said. “He’s been great. We have a great relationship. He allows me to express myself on the field with my strengths. The way we play at La Rochelle is very different to the Wallabies, so I’ve had to adapt and get under the regime that Dave (Rennie) wants.”

Many Irish supporters may be surprised to see Skelton named on the bench for tomorrow night’s game against Ireland, especially considering the damage he has inflicted on Leinster over the years, but a slight calf issue in the early part of the week means the 6ft 8in, 140kg behemoth is held in reserve.

Despite having caused Leinster plenty of nightmares over the years, with La Rochelle or during his time with Saracens, Skelton doesn’t believe his previous success will give him an extra edge this weekend.

“Not really, no. It’s Ireland, it’s not Leinster,” he insisted.

“It’s very different, the step up from club to international footy. Whenever you put on the jersey, whether it’s for Ireland or Australia, you step up. I’m excited to play this weekend but I don’t think it gives me an edge at all.”

Wallabies head coach Rennie and Cullen’s relationship goes back a few years, as the Kiwi explained: “Leo came down and spent a bit of time with us at the Chiefs a lot of years ago and every time we played, whether it was here in Dublin or Glasgow, we’d catch up for a coffee or a beer or meal the night before. It was good to have a chat with him and pick his brains.

“He didn’t give me anything that’s going to help us on Saturday but they’re always good, those conversations, because you’re just talking about footy, sharing ideas, and what they’re focusing on at the moment. They’re helpful when you’re not playing each other because you can be a little more open.”

Having already caught up with Cullen, Rennie is hoping to reconnect with another familiar face in Bundee Aki after the Ireland centre worked under the Wallabies boss at the Chiefs.

“I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to see him tonight but knowing Bundee he will come up and have a chat on the field pre-game,” Rennie added.

“I’m not sure how Andy (Farrell) will feel about that but he’s a good man.

“I spent a lot of time with him when he was a young fella and he was part of Connacht when I was coaching Glasgow. It was a good move for him to come over here and he has made the most of it.”