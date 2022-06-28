Will Jordan adds to New Zealand’s Covid woes

The All Blacks have been hit with further Covid-related disruption ahead of Saturday's first Test against Ireland, as key winger Will Jordan has become the latest member of the squad to test positive.

Jordan joins his fellow Crusader backs David Havili and Jack Goodhue in testing positive, while head coach Ian Foster, as well his two of his assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod have also been struck down by Covid.

Richie Mo'unga sat out training today due a non-Covid related illness

Jordan was expected to start on the wing, with his absence now set to open the door for his Crusaders team-mates Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku to battle it out for a start.

Fainga'anuku is uncapped, with Reece likely to get the nod for the clash with Ireland at Eden Park.

Ireland have also been hit with Covid as Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been ruled out of the first Test after testing positive.