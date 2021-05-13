Will Addison's season over after four-week ban for red card at Munster

Referee Craig Evans shows a red card to Will Addison of Ulster, centre, during the PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Munster at Thomond Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Having successfully returned from a 15-month-long injury absence, Ireland international Will Addison's season is over after he was hit with a four-match ban.

The versatile back was sent off for a high tackle on Shane Daly in his side's defeat to Munster last Friday night and will now miss the remaining games of his side's Rainbow Cup campaign against Leinster, Scarlets and Edinburgh.

The ban will also hit Addison's hopes of an international return. He'll be suspended for the first of Ireland's two July Tests against Japan on July 3.

Presumably the lack of game-time will limit Addison's chances of making Andy Farrell's squad for the meetings with Japan and the United States.

Addison was deemed by judicial officer Rhian Williams of Wales to have committed a mid-range offence and was banned for four games.