Former Connacht and Munster winger on why family and concussion made him decide to retire at just 28

In March, Alex Wootton, pictured with son Oscar and Connacht captain Jack Carty below, announced his decision to hang up the boots. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

From the outside looking in, things appeared to be going quite well for Alex Wootton, even if he wasn’t playing as often as he would have liked.