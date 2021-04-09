Why now is not the right time for Ronan O’Gara to return to Ireland

Rog always had an innate sense of timing: on the field, he’d know when to go for the jugular or when to drop back into the pocket; off the field, he could tickle your ribs or cut you down in one verbal swoop.

The way this rugby season is unspooling – with Munster again missing out on silverware on their two most important fronts, and La Rochelle alive and kicking in the Top 14 and the Champions Cup – is, understandably, triggering chatter around a Rog return to these shores.

From a selfish perspective – he’s one of my best friends – I’d love to see Rog come home so I could spend more time with him.

I miss him, he’s great company. Our kids are pals, I’m godfather to his son Max. Rog is a lot more than just a former team-mate.

But you want what’s best for your friends, don’t you? And for Ronan O’Gara the coach, I think he is better off staying away a bit longer.

For starters, there are no obvious coaching roles currently available in Ireland.

And even if there were, I get the sense from him that he is still learning so much at La Rochelle that it would be mutually beneficial for him and Irish rugby that he keeps absorbing lessons outside of our domestic bubble.

Living next to the beach, looking out onto the sparkling Bay of Biscay every morning, probably softens those pangs for home too.

Rugby can be quite insular in this country; it’s a small island with limited opportunities for aspiring coaches.

I’m sure Rog could have picked up a role with a provincial academy or something the day after he hung up his boots, and worked his way up the chain internally, but he opted to take a different path.

It’s paying off too; his stock is rising and it’s not just those in Irish rugby who are taking notice.

Rog won a Top 14 crown and two Super Rugby titles as an assistant coach, but lifting a trophy as the head honcho would mean that bit more.

And besides, as I regularly tell him, the Crusaders were so bloody good they could have won both of those championships with me running their backline.

As a head coach, Rog is still on a learning curve – he will freely admit that himself.

I’ve obviously never been coached by him directly but he was a natural leader as a player, just like Paul O’Connell, and had no problem telling fellas what was required of them or blasting them out of it if they weren’t pulling their weight.

He would challenge you, he’d get inside your head.

Rog is fascinated by people, he loves interacting with others – understanding them, winding them up, trying to see different perspectives.

Rog is intelligent; he’s an avid reader, but I’d say he enjoys conversation more. Both of those traits are driven by a thirst for knowledge, which is probably a reflection on an upbringing that heavily prioritised education. Homework was always going to be important in a household headed by his mother Joan, a secondary school teacher, and his father Fergal, a microbiology professor.

Rog would return from school in his teens, drop his bag and grab a quick snack before lugging the books upstairs to study away for another couple of hours.

It was very different in my house; my mother was a chef with the HSE and my father was a farmer, so there was rarely someone around making sure I got all of my school work done. Mind you, a lot of that was down to me too.

I suspect growing up in that education-centred environment is helping Rog on his coaching journey. Look at the GAA, for example, where the likes of Brian Cody, John Kiely, Mickey Harte and Jack O’Connor had teaching backgrounds before forging successful spells in inter-county management.

His people skills are probably Rog’s greatest asset as a coach; players warm to him because of his honesty and his social nature.

He’s not soft by any means. If you need to be ripped out of it for not putting in a shift he will have no problem playing the drill sergeant, but at the same time he’s not the kind of boss who you would dread passing on your own in the corridor.

His forthright nature endears him to TV viewers. People enjoy his analysis of Ireland games on Virgin Media because he is smart and articulate and doesn’t shirk away from giving strong opinions. He’s comfortable in his own skin and enjoys expressing himself – sure what else would we expect from a former fly-half?

His interview on BT Sport – where he talked about how important it was to understand the person behind the player, referring to his brilliant Fijian centre Levani Botia at La Rochelle – caught fire last week.

It resonated with people because of his honesty and willingness to divulge details; it was the same kind of chat I’d have with him over a cup of tea.

We were chewing the fat earlier this week, about all sorts, and rugby inevitably came up. La Rochelle might be strong favourites at home against Sale on the back of last week’s eye-catching showing, but Rog is constantly striving for that consistency in performance – something that has plagued many French teams over the years. It’s always a concern.

The manner in which Sale dismantled Scarlets last weekend – with AJ MacGinty, another Irish No 10 not afraid to take the road less travelled, leading the way – rattled a few cages.

And with no crowd to lean on at Stade Marcel Deflandre, home advantage loses a lot of its weight.

I, along with the rest of Munster, will be cheering for La Rochelle, seeking some light relief from their success after a disappointing Champions Cup exit for Johann van Graan’s side.

The day may come where I can support Munster and Ronan O’Gara’s coaching career simultaneously, but I don’t think that should be any time soon.

Just like I did on the field, I’ll trust Rog to get the timing right.

La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, VM Two/BT Sport 2, 3.0