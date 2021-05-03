Why Leinster’s coaches must think outside the box to win back the Champions Cup

THE sense of deja vu was unavoidable as La Rochelle moved through the gears and unceremoniously dumped Leinster out of the Champions Cup.

The ‘drive for five’ hit yet another dead end and in hindsight, perhaps that shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise given the evidence of the last two years. For the third season on the bounce, Leinster were unable to live with a ferocious power game, and that it wasn’t Saracens who inflicted the damage this time, but rather a rookie team in terms of European pedigree, will sting for some time yet.

As the Leinster squad returned from their disappointing trip to France, the players and coaches couldn’t even look forward to the comfort of their own bed, as they now face the prospect of having to quarantine in a hotel.

That claustrophobic environment will feel even more so whenever the video review takes place because when they look back on the footage, Leinster will recognise familiar problems of old.

When Saracens were relegated to the Championship and not permitted to play in this season’s Champions Cup, it meant that Leinster’s arch-nemesis of the last two seasons had been removed from the equation.

In the 2019 final, Leinster came up short to Sarries despite Tadhg Furlong scoring the opening try of the game to put his side into the lead. Sound familiar? Leinster then fell apart as the English side clicked into gear and roared back to clinch the title.

It was a similar story last September when Saracens did a number on Leinster up front, particularly in the scrum, to ease past their old rivals at the quarter-final stage.

On both occasions, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster were unable to devise a game-plan good enough to counteract Saracens’ power game, which left a lot of soul searching.

It has been a season like no other, but the manner in which Leinster ruthlessly dispatched Exeter in this year’s quarter-final suggested they had cured their ills. That has not proven to be the case, as La Rochelle took a leaf out of Saracens’ book and in an almost identical way, bullied Leinster into submission.

The common denominator was Will Skelton, who just as he did in the 2019 final, ran riot to expose Leinster’s frailties. Skelton may be a unique physical specimen, but he embodies the modern game in that power is king in a sport dominated by hard-hitting collisions.Cullen and Lancaster knew the threat that La Rochelle posed, just as they did when they faced Saracens, but for the third consecutive season, the coaching duo were unable to come up with the answers.

Ireland have faced the same kind of problems, although the recent Six Nations win over England had offered hope that a corner had been turned.

Sunday’s defeat in France was another reality check and there is no getting away from that.

La Rochelle may lack big-game European experience, but when you have a team that is littered with explosive power athletes, that experience only counts for so much. Injuries played their part, but for the first time in a while, the Leinster squad does not look as stacked as it has done in recent years, and while not everyone may agree with that assessment, you only need to look at Cullen’s use of the bench last weekend, especially in terms of the backs.

All the while in the background, Furlong’s contract saga is rumbling on, which is not helping anyone, and that includes the Wexford native.

Furlong remains in negotiations with the IRFU about a new deal, but neither Leinster nor Ireland can afford to lose a tighthead of his calibre.

Leinster will return to action against Connacht on Saturday, but it’s likely to be an entirely different side that takes to the pitch.

The next few weeks will provide Cullen with a chance to dig deeper into his talent pool, but it will be a while before he gets a chance to pit himself against a team like La Rochelle.

From Irish rugby’s point of view, the South African franchises cannot join the PRO14 soon enough.

At least then, the four provinces will face proper physical tests on a more regular basis.

Until then, a cloud hangs over Leinster because a team with this much talent at its disposal has fallen well short of its own lofty standards for the third season running.