Why Eddie Jones wants England to be more like Leinster

Brendan Fanning

England head coach Eddie Jones is big admirer of Leinster. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Just when Leinster fans are asking themselves if their team have the required power output to withstand what’s coming in Marseille on Saturday, England coach Eddie Jones holds up Leo Cullen’s and Stuart Lancaster’s team as the best boys in class.

Jones was talking to reporters at the announcement last week of his England squad, coming together for a three-day camp ahead of their summer tour to Australia. If it was a much-needed opportunity for him to get the squad in the same room, then equally it wouldn’t have been complete without a moan: namely, how it is comparatively easy on our side of the water for national team management to get access to the players.

