Just when Leinster fans are asking themselves if their team have the required power output to withstand what’s coming in Marseille on Saturday, England coach Eddie Jones holds up Leo Cullen’s and Stuart Lancaster’s team as the best boys in class.

Jones was talking to reporters at the announcement last week of his England squad, coming together for a three-day camp ahead of their summer tour to Australia. If it was a much-needed opportunity for him to get the squad in the same room, then equally it wouldn’t have been complete without a moan: namely, how it is comparatively easy on our side of the water for national team management to get access to the players.

Fair enough. It mitigates the challenges caused by having a narrow playing base in the first place, but that doesn’t make the challenges disappear.

Currently the England coach looks at Leinster as poster boys for the power game. This is a stretch. We’ve already well trodden the road signposted with the names of Porter, Kelleher, Sheehan, Furlong, Doris and Van der Flier as men equipped for what Jones is talking about, but the last time we checked, Ireland does not have a Willemse or a Skelton, or even London Irish’s Aussie Adam Coleman, carrying and clobbering from the second row.

Still, Jones has a fair point to make about the relationship between ball-in-play time and aerobic fitness. Rugby is plagued by stoppages, worsened by the promotion of the TMO from interested bystander to key member of the cast. Every time the ref dials that number there is an opportunity for players to recharge their batteries.

But even when the clock is still running, the game is struggling to shrug off the weight of dead time. How much would be saved if referees put pressure on scrum-halves to actually play the ball instead of fondle it? Between drag-backs as a prelude to yet another box kick, and hatching on the ball like a hen in the hope of drawing a penalty for playing the nine, the game is providing unscheduled opportunities for players to catch their breath before stepping on the throttle again.

“I reckon it’s exacerbated it,” Jones said of the balance between ball-in-play and aerobic fitness. “Because you can’t play the repeat power game unless you’ve got a high aerobic base. And you look at Leinster, for instance. They’ve got repeat power because the players are fresh. You can see when they come out they play with such power at the start. And that’s where the game’s going to be at the World Cup (next year).

“I know you’re sitting there thinking: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s talking about’. It’s the only time we get the players together for three months, before the World Cup. We’ve got a real chance to change them. And we’ll need that because the game’s going to demand that."

‘Repeat power’ is a phrase new to us, albeit thankfully easy enough to understand. If it requires heavy team rotation in the first place to bring fresh players to the contest, then it requires the right aerobic/anaerobic balance in the second to get value from the game. Part and parcel of that is full use of the recovery windows.

This is not the first time Jones has alluded to this ability to open the throttle and go full blast, with all 15 players, knowing that when the break in play arrives, everyone is going to need an oxygen tent.

Is this not the ‘mad minute’ he employed so successfully against Ireland in the Six Nations game in 2019 at Lansdowne Road? Jonny May had scored in the corner before half the punters had taken their seats. Later that year, in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, they did it again.

From Jamie George’s lineout throw on 40 seconds to Manu Tuilagi’s touchdown on 1:41, it did everything claimed on the tin. In a crazily technical game like rugby, it was as good a minute of accuracy, power and skill as we will ever see.

Sandwiched between those two events, in a different code, was Eoin Murchan’s goal to start the second half for Dublin against Kerry in the All Ireland final. Fewer moving parts, but extraordinary power and focus over 60m from a small man.

It doesn’t happen by chance. Leinster players talk often about the intensity of their training. Not long sessions that stretch on until darkness, but highly demanding bursts of activity that replicate what happens on match day: typically 40-60 second phases in between the referee’s blasts on the whistle. Then get into recovery mode, using the same techniques as goal-kickers to calm their heartbeats and get more oxygen to the brain.

Ideally, Eddie Jones would like to be doing all of this with big men. Manu Tuilagi is top of his list. It seems like it took a while for Sale and England to get on the same page about how to manage the centre, which would hardly happen over here. But then we don’t have a Tuilagi. Or a Joe Cockanasiga, another powerhouse the England coach hopes can deliver for him in Australia and beyond.

“If you haven’t got the power to win collisions you’ve got to find another way to win collisions,” Jones said. “And I can tell you that’s bloody hard because the game is about collisions at the moment.”

We’ll know soon enough if Leinster’s power game, so admired by England’s coach, is enough to subdue La Rochelle.