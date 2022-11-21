Who's on the World Cup plane? How Andy Farrell’s squad is shaping up after successful year

As the dust settles on Ireland’s successful year, the focus reverts to the provinces ahead of a busy period, and as Andy Farrell keeps a close eye on proceedings, behind the scenes the head coach will step up his planning for next year’s World Cup.

With only eight games remaining between now and Ireland’s opener against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9, the window to impress Farrell has narrowed significantly following November’s clean sweep.

For all that the Ireland boss will keep an open mind, his first-choice starting team now has a very settled look to it, while so too does the bulk of what is likely to be his 33-man World Cup squad. Here we take a look at how that is shaping up . . .

On the plane to France

The pack, fitness permitting, almost picks itself. Following on from a strong showing in New Zealand during the summer, getting one over on South Africa was another major achievement for the Ireland forwards.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are a multi-skilled front-row unit, ably backed up by Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finlay Bealham. Jeremy Loughman enjoyed a positive autumn window but Tom O’Toole and Dave Heffernan will be frustrated they couldn’t make a bigger impression. Rónan Kelleher, who is back in Leinster training, has been a notable absentee.

James Ryan continues to show a return to his best form and his partnership with Tadhg Beirne goes from strength to strength. Kieran Treadwell lost his place on the bench for the win over Australia to Joe McCarthy, whose development the Ireland coaches are eager to fast-track ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Iain Henderson’s return would be a huge boost.

Peter O’Mahony’s resurgent form means Jack Conan has had to make do with a place on the bench.

Caelan Doris is one of the leading No 8s, while Josh van der Flier is now officially the best player in the world.

Nick Timoney will be pleased with his man-of-the-match showing in the Fiji game, while Ryan Baird is fit again after a head knock.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s return from injury was timely, but losing Conor Murray was a blow. Craig Casey is established as third-choice scrum-half, while the door reopened for Caolin Blade, who was recalled to the squad but didn’t appear in any of the three Tests.

Johnny Sexton is hopeful that he won’t be out for too long with the calf issue that ruled him out last weekend.

Jack Crowley has worked his way up the pecking order on the back of injuries to Joey Carbery, Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne, whose older brother Ross came in from the cold to kick a match-winning penalty against the Wallabies.

Any team would miss a player like Robbie Henshaw but Farrell is well stocked at centre through Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose, with Jimmy O’Brien also impressing against the Boks in midfield.

Hugo Keenan is nailed on at full-back, with the currently sidelined James Lowe, and Mack Hansen likely to join him in Farrell’s preferred back-three.

O’Brien has proven to be a very useful option, featuring in all three Tests this month. Robert Baloucoune may feel like he could have done more before he picked up a hamstring problem.

In the departure lounge

Many World Cup hopefuls damaged their chances during the disappointing Ireland ‘A’ defeat to the All Blacks XV at the start of the month.

Players like Heffernan, Gavin Coombes, James Hume, Michael Lowry, all of whom featured on the summer tour, have slipped down Farrell’s pecking order.

Jacob Stockdale is only just back from injury, but like the aforementioned players, he too failed to feature in any of the three Tests.

Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour, who have been out of the picture due to injury, will hope to play their way back in.

Dave Kilcoyne has been overtaken by his Munster team-mate Loughman, while the likes of Cian Prendergast, Diarmuid Barron, Gavin Thornbury, Marty Moore, Ed Byrne, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Harry Byrne, Jamie Osborne, Shane Daly and Calvin Nash need big second halves of the season to have a chance.

Hoping to earn a ticket

If Farrell was selecting his World Cup squad today, the injury list would include Murray, Sexton, Carbery, Frawley, Henshaw, Lowe, Earls, Conway, Larmour, Will Connors and the forgotten man of Irish rugby, Will Addison. Most are key members of the squad and will hope their luck improves next year.

In terms of ‘bolters’, it’s difficult to see too many players who haven’t yet been capped making the cut. That said, there is always scope for a late charge, particularly given the door could open on the back of injuries.

With that in mind, Leinster’s Scott Penny, Michael Milne, Tom Clarkson, Munster’s Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern, Antoine Frisch, Alex Kendellen and John Hodnett, Ulster’s Tom Stewart, Nathan Doak, Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Ethan McIlroy, Stewart Moore, as well as Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury and Niall Murray are all in the ‘ones to watch’ category.

A lot can change between now and late August/early September when Farrell will name his World Cup squad, but right now he will have a fair idea of how that looks, all going well.