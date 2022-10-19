| 12.6°C Dublin

Who wants to end up rocking back and forth thinking about nutting the wall?

Brendan Fanning

We are three years away from the 30th anniversary of rugby’s brave new world and at last you can hear the sound of the penny dropping

Wasps have been placed in administration (David Davies/PA) Expand

“He had his hands resting on the wall, and was rocking back and forth – not exactly nutting the wall but making contact with it just the same. He was absolutely devastated.”

The man clearly in distress was a member of England’s delegation at the Paris meeting in 1995 when, overnight, rugby dug a hole into which the amateur game would be placed. They hadn’t quite figured out a new pitch for the professional version that would follow. That was for another day.

