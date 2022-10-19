“He had his hands resting on the wall, and was rocking back and forth – not exactly nutting the wall but making contact with it just the same. He was absolutely devastated.”

The man clearly in distress was a member of England’s delegation at the Paris meeting in 1995 when, overnight, rugby dug a hole into which the amateur game would be placed. They hadn’t quite figured out a new pitch for the professional version that would follow. That was for another day.

The man who witnessed the distress is a colleague who, along with many rugby watchers on either side of the Irish Sea, are witnessing the departure in quick succession of Worcester and Wasps, and wondering what it means for the game. They are not the first clubs in these islands to slip out of rugby’s pro lane – Wales and Scotland have had casualties in the early days of the Celtic League – but their exit has focused minds in England like never before. We are three years away from the 30th anniversary of rugby’s brave new world and at last you can hear the sound of the penny dropping.

Governance is never a page-turner when it comes to telling stories, but it’s usually in the mix for both happy and sad endings. PRL, the body that runs the Premiership in England, have learned a few lessons from this, as have the 10 clubs who are still left standing. It’s easy to see how those remaining 10 outfits might look at the bigger slice of the pie soon to be on their table, and think it’s an ill wind that blows no one any good. So get out the cheque book?

Alternatively this episode might throw enough light on the pro game and conclude the financial model isn’t working. It can’t hope to function if there isn’t a rigorous oversight of systems to prevent clubs ending up wading into the deep and hoping to stay dry. In Worcester’s case the labyrinthine network of companies established around the club, and its assets, is at the centre of an opaque, foul-smelling mess.

Read More

The only shred of silver lining on this cloud is that the reduction in size of the Premiership can promote the idea that less is more. This is not new, but it’s been a hard sell. Content might be king for broadcasters and media platforms but rugby has two pressing problems: the more games the fewer chances for punters to see the stars shine, because rugby simply doesn’t allow for that; and neither does it make sense in a brutally physical sport to stuff more into the calendar, thus increasing the risk specifically of brain injury.

Of course England’s RFU are now in the picture and their boss is making noises about everything being on the table. There is every chance the recalibration of the club game over there will give the parent body more control.

Over the years the RFU have looked longingly at the Irish system with its power firmly vested in head office. The IRFU used to like presenting this as a masterstroke on their part. Rather, the four newly professional provinces feeding into the mother ship was all about common sense, convenience and, critically, stability. Mostly it was a happy coincidence.

Back in 1995 when the sands were shifting the All Ireland League was pretty much the only domestic show in town. The interpros were still a thing but the provinces had been supplanted in popularity by the club game. So there was a flurry of activity in some of those clubs, swapping notes with counterparts in England and Wales. about what could be put together. For that to go anywhere however would have involved a full-on stag rutting contest with the IRFU.

So the heavyweights in head office like Tommy Kiernan, Syd Millar and Noel Murphy put the clubs back in their box before the lid was even half open. In a jiffy the European Cup had been born – the quickest gestation in medical history – with Kiernan a key part of the delivery team along with Vernon Pugh of Wales and Marcel Martin of France.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing since but it’s ironic that the existential threat posed to Connacht in 2002/03 came from the IRFU, and was solved by the IRFU. The costs of the pro game had risen by 40 per cent from 2000 t0 2002, the second of those union AGMs was told.

“One of the major issues we have to face is the number of professional players that one, we can afford to pay, and secondly the number we have in the country,” then CEO Philip Browne told the IRFU council.

When they got seven shades kicked out of them in the court of public opinion they found the readies all right. The beauty was that had Connacht been an independent club they would have gone to the wall. And in more recent years an independent Munster would have been exploring all sorts to make the sums add up.

Can you imagine being told for example that Munster’s players were about to become free agents and, inevitably, would be taking the boat? That Thomond Park, instead of wrestling with the idea of burying an iconic title under a commercial naming rights deal, might become Thomond Village, a mix of retail and residential?

At times the IRFU move at glacial speed. Moreover there is a disturbing air of comfort about some of their staff who reckon the model is catwalk class, so why bother consulting the mirror?

But at times like this you look across the water and give thanks it’s them and not us. Who wants to end up rocking back and forth thinking about nutting the wall?