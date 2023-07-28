‘Where else would you want to be?’ – Hugo Keenan relishes having World Cup at his feet

Hard to believe that Hugo Keenan, a fixture on this Ireland team and one of the most consistent in his position in the world, is getting his head around something brand new in his career: a World Cup.

In 2015 the closest he came was a weekend trip for the quarter-finals with his family. Four years later while the squad were in Japan he was following stuff on the telly, envious of former U-20 colleagues like Andrew porter, James Ryan and Jacob Stockdale who had already made the breakthrough.

Instead he had to wait until a change at the top. Andy Farrell wasn’t long in the job when he gave Keenan a shot. Now the coach will get the benefit of a 30-cap veteran bringing the enthusiasm of a newbie to the scene.

“Where else would you want to be?” Keenan asks, as he runs through what passes for a week off World Cup preparations but sounds like the only difference is that the work is being done remotely. Every waking and sleeping moment being monitored for input and effect.

When they reconvene this weekend, to prepare for the Italy Test on Saturday week, they will be adding another layer to what has got them this far.

“Yeah definitely, we’re lucky with the coaching group in Ireland,” he says. “They’re great in thinking outside the box, in pushing us forward and then also the quality and experience in the group and the fresh new minds. There are 42 odd in the group so the players are bringing their own take on things and adding to the group as well.”

Was all this what he expected from Farrell when he was brought in first?

“I didn’t really have a preconceived idea of him to be honest. I suppose you hear about him but more so see him in clips from the Lions – watching back the documentaries on it. No, from minute one he was always about being yourself, being comfortable in camp and trying to get the best out of me. Glad I got that opportunity after Covid – it was a lucky break to be honest.

“There was a lot of injuries at the time in the back three. He stuck me on the wing and I was lucky to get a chance and didn’t think it would come to be honest. But yeah, I’ve loved it ever since.”

“In the environment he’s created and he wants everybody understanding how we play and what we want to get out of everything so I suppose naturally with any sort of system or play – especially when we’re evolving, adding new bits – if people aren’t opening up and being honest and putting their hand up, if they don’t know what he’s talking about or someone else is talking about then it’s needed. We don’t have much time to take it on board so if one person is thinking it it’s more than likely others are in the same situation as well.”

Keenan sounds like there’s not too much he has to question. He says it’s only in the last year or so he started to picture himself as part of this squad building towards France, but he has been nailed on further back than that. And he’s ready to pick up again where he left off.