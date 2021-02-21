Where do we draw the line in the name of entertainment?

As James Lowe barrelled his way over the try line last Sunday, a scrambling French defender dived at Lowe’s trailing legs, trying to push one of them into touch.

It was the 25th minute and easily the best move of the match at that stage. The referee called in his television match official to help adjudicate on the legitimacy or otherwise of the try. It took multiple slow motion replays to show definitively that Lowe’s right foot fractionally grazed the whitewash as he stretched to plant the ball over the line.

As it happened, the replays also showed that Gaël Fickou, the aforementioned French defender, didn’t make contact with Lowe’s lower limbs but it was what he was desperately attempting: push one of those legs with a green sock onto the touchline before Lowe dabs the ball down.

Fickou’s teammate, Brice Dulin, had already made what proved to be the decisive tackle. The fact that the French fullback had a chance at all was probably down to Hugo Keenan’s premature pass to Lowe. The Ireland fullback didn’t lure in Dulin first before releasing the ball. With a bit more experience, this obviously smart and talented footballer would have taken another stride or two and left Dulin with no choice but to commit to tackling him, thus leaving Lowe with a free corridor to the line. But Keenan pulled the trigger a fraction early and Dulin was able to get across to Lowe and haul him to ground.

Lowe had the ball tucked up in his left arm; momentum enabled him to slide and stretch and score. But Dulin’s tackle and drag did the damage; Lowe managed to keep his left foot clear of the whitewash; it was his right foot, the one further away, that momentarily glanced off the touchline. It was tangled up in Dulin’s legs and dragged across. The offending contact was so marginal that his foot didn’t even cross the white line; it just skimmed the chalk for a fraction of a second. No try.

Rugby union ought to be a bit more generous in spirit than that. Like every other sport, it is in the entertainment business after all. Disallowing a try over a few millimetres of grass seems pedantic and mean-spirited. In situations like this it punishes creativity and rewards negativity. Ireland had to do a lot of things well in the build-up to get Lowe over the line; all that Fickou had to do was slap Lowe’s foot onto the whitewash to trigger the rule book. The fact that he missed is beside the point; it is common for defenders to drag an opponent’s leg into touch to deny him a try. No blame to them, they are merely exploiting the letter of the law. And obviously Irish players will try to do it as often as players from any other club or country.

But the balance between attacking and defending seems skewed here. Move the ball wide, get players passing and running into space — then wipe it all off with an errant big toe in touch. As the laws currently stand, making contact with touch when you’re attacking is punished like it’s a hanging offence. The slightest touch with touch and everything stops; play is called back, tries are disallowed, all advantage gained is negated.

Voices off: but where do you draw the line then? You can’t have fellas wandering out of play and back into play again as it suits them. You have to draw the line somewhere.

Right. Clearly every sport has to have its parameters, every pitch has to have its dimensions. But there is something quite joyless about the level of literalness we saw last Sunday in Lansdowne Road, and that we see pretty much every week somewhere in the world of rugby union. What is so taboo about touching the blades of grass that are white rather than green? So what, if a player’s foot is minutely in touch?

They could legislate, for example, to allow a player to touch the white line but continue on his way if his foot is not fully over the line. Give him a couple more inches to play with rather than a couple fewer. Or they could allow a player in the act of scoring to have his feet on, or even outside, the lines, so long as he touches the ball down in the in-goal area. The current micro-parsing in super slow motion for the merest phantom glance of the whitewash smacks of a committee-room culture rather than an entertainment culture. It smacks of the law taking precedence over fun and games. There is a touch of the killjoy mentality about it all.

And this at a time when the consensus seems to be that defences in top level rugby union have never been more organised or harder to break down. The cognoscenti tell us repeatedly that the game is suffocating for the want of space and freedom on the field. Modern teams with their gargantuan players and Olympic levels of fitness have turned the game claustrophobic. And in the battle for time and space, the few millimetres that Lowe needed were denied him.

Every sport has its own scoring system. In basketball the scores arguably come too cheaply and therefore dilute the enjoyment. A similar caveat has been raised in recent years about the overload of points that hurling games are now producing. In soccer, goals are arguably too scarce, leading to stalemate and monotony. They could do more to reward attacking football by easing the offside rules or by allowing goals to stand when 99.9 per cent of the ball has crossed the line — indeed, when 51 per cent of it has crossed the line.

Rugby union is not a free scoring game, albeit that penalty kicks, drop goals and conversions bring a pleasing variety of options and help to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The sport has a pretty well-balanced scoring system overall. But tries are the real stuff of excitement and drama. They should not be devalued by becoming too commonplace either. Neither arguably should they be denied by the pettifogging mentality that was on display last Sunday.

American football by contrast applies much more lenient criteria in allowing touchdowns. Once a player breaks what their rules call “the plane of the goal line”, the touchdown is granted.

In fact he doesn’t even have to break the plane, as such, the player can have it “on or above” the plane to allow it count. In a scrimmage on the goal line an attacking player with ball in hand can just stick his hand out and if the ball is deemed to have been on or above the plane, the score is good. A player has also scored if “some part of the ball passed over or inside the pylon” — the pylon being their equivalent of the corner flag.

Now, the NFL like most major sporting organisations seems to enjoy compiling voluminous clauses in its rule book too. But when it comes to scoring touchdowns, it appears to have a more laissez faire attitude than its rugby counterpart.

Maybe it’s because in the USA, all sports are at the sharp end of the battle for viewers’ eyeballs and their dollars. Entertainment sells, and touchdowns are entertainment.

Tries are entertainment too, in this part of the world, and there were tens of thousands of Irish supporters on their feet in living rooms all over the country last Sunday when James Lowe crashed and burrowed his way over. They were soon sitting down again, deflated by the arrival into their gladness of those errant few millimetres. Presumably in France there were just as many supporters clenching their fists in glee when the try was disallowed.

But the point still stands, no matter which team is being denied. It seems to happen far too often in the sport — a brilliant score ruled out for some minor infringement of the legal labyrinth.

Obviously, given the concussion crisis, rugby union has more important issues to be dealing with than the sanctity of the touchline. But the blazers in the committee rooms could relax the slacks a little bit when it comes to the tries that bind and the tries that don’t.