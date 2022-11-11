‘When he comes into school, it’s like having Diego Maradona walking around the place’ – The rise of Jack Crowley

During the 2019 Munster Senior Cup, the then defending champions Glenstal Abbey landed a sucker punch on Bandon Grammar with an injury time try that forced a replay of their quarter-final clash.

Worried that the upcoming mid-term break would make hamper preparations, Bandon head coach Philip Murphy was approached by his captain, who made it very clear that the players would come into school to train every day during their holidays.

Two weeks later, the skipper again led by example, scoring 21 of Bandon’s 31 points en route to dumping the champions out of the cup.

Anyone who witnessed his sensational individual performance in Thomond Park that day, knew it wouldn’t be the last time Jack Crowley would take centre stage.

“Jack put on a show, he was unbelievable,” Murphy recalls.

“The thing that blew me away was his mentality. There was no way Jack was letting us lose that game.”

Speaking to various people who played an important role in Crowley’s development, the one trait that kept coming up was his strong mentality.

From Bandon RFC to Bandon Grammar, from Cork Con to Munster, and now Ireland. Crowley’s sharp rise in recent months has come on the back of hard work.

“Jack is obviously a very talented guy, but he wouldn’t have been the fella scoring five or six tries every single game in first and second year,” Murphy explains.

“He wasn’t necessarily a freak of an athlete. He worked for everything.

“When I started teaching here, Darren Sweetnam’s nickname was ‘God’ because he was so good at everything, but that’s not what it was like with Jack. He made himself unbelievable.

“Jack just had a brilliant mentality. From very early on, he was acting like a professional rugby player, whether that was with his food, what he would get out of the other lads around him, what he was asking of the coaches.

“He was always knocking on the door here asking ‘What are we going to do at training? What’s the story with this and that? Can we do recovery sessions?’

“He was like having another coach. It actually suited us the way Jack was because we were in a transition period as a school, and Jack was very much pushing us to be better all the time as well because he just had such high standards. Even in a small rugby school, he had massive standards.”

Those who watched the Covid-curtailed U-20s Six Nations two years ago will remember Crowley lighting it up with his attacking flair.

In a fortunate twist of fate, Crowley was making his way in Bandon at the same time the great Régis Sonnes had been drafted into the Cork town to take over the rugby programme in the school and the local club.

The results have since spoken for themselves, as rugby in the area is booming, with Bandon Grammar now competing as an ‘A’ school.

Much of that is thanks to the foundations laid by Sonnes, while his work with Crowley was vital to driving the 22-year-old to the verge of making his Ireland debut against Fiji this afternoon.

“It’s crazy for me, what has happened to him now because he was a very good player, but I didn’t think one day he could play with Ireland,” Sonnes admits.

“He showed me every day that he has a crazy mentality. He is a hard worker, so when you work hard, there is an outcome. He’s a player with very good ability. He played GAA too, so he had good decision-making about space.

“I hope I gave him a little bit of the perfume of French flair. I think he is like a French out-half.

“When I came to Bandon, I tried, not just for him, but to give them the French methodology of training from my time with Toulouse and Mont-de-Marsan.

“We play a lot with good decision-making and I came with that idea. I hope I opened their eyes collectively and individually. Perhaps the moment I was there with Jack helped, I don’t know but I am very happy for him.”

Crowley is part of a sports-mad family, as his brother Billy also plays for Con, his brother Jerry plays for Bandon, while his sister Tessa played camogie and football for Cork. Much of that strong sporting gene comes from their dad Fachtna, who also played for Bandon back in the day.

Staying true to his roots has been key.

“We got to another semi-final last year and we were staying in Limerick the night before the game, and Jack came into the hotel for the night – he just blew all the lads away,” Murphy says.

“He’s still very, very interested in what we are doing in school. I’d talk to him fairly regularly about how we are trying to play etc.

“He was always doing extras on his own. He’d knock on the door looking for a bag of balls, so he could go down kicking – Saturdays, Sundays, after school, before school.

“He was an incredible leader, born to lead, and as much as he really pushed them, the lads loved him.

“He’s so driven. Knowing Jack, he’ll be gunning for a World Cup spot. He just has absolutely no limits in that head. He knows what he wants and he will do everything to get it.”

Read More

That mindset was also evident when Crowley joined Con, as he was not daunted by the prospect of being thrown in at the deep end of the Energia All-Ireland League.

“You could see his potential over the last couple of seasons, but this year he has just gone to a different level,” Con head coach and former Munster out-half Jonny Holland says.

“He works really hard. I remember his first training session with us, we ran a different system to what he would be used to and he just stepped into it and started playing ball. I was shocked. That’s why he got on really quickly with us.

“When I say he doesn’t stop talking about the game, I mean it! That’s part of working hard and being a professional. He’s one of those lads that if you left the floodlights on he wouldn’t remember to go home, he’d be out there kicking balls or still talking about rugby.

“He’s a dream to work with. I was doing a lot of kicking with him. He’s got his finger on his pulse all the time, so you need to up your own game. He’ll ask you so many questions that you need to know your stuff!”

That relentless work-rate also caught the eye of the Ireland coaches, who were very impressed with his leadership, on and off the pitch, during the recent Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Now you can see why Ronan O’Gara made such a strong play to sign Crowley for La Rochelle last year.

“I like his potential, I like his hunger. I like his character. He’s got something about him, Jack, as far as his character is concerned,” says Ireland boss Andy Farrell.

“When he talks, people listen. It’s pretty important, all of that. His skillset is pretty good. He did unbelievably well, showed everyone what he’s got with character and skill-set on the Emerging Ireland tour. Obviously right place, right form, right attitude, right time.”

A big Bandon crew will make the journey to Dublin on Saturday to see one of their own win what many believe will be Crowley’s first of many Ireland caps.

“You have no idea how big it is. It’s unbelievable,” Murphy adds.

“You talk to any student in school here, even first and second years who wouldn’t have seen Jack around the school, they know everything about him.

“When he comes into school, it’s like having Diego Maradona walking around the place. The lads are absolutely obsessed with him. Everyone here is as proud as punch of him.”