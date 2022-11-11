| 15.1°C Dublin

‘When he comes into school, it’s like having Diego Maradona walking around the place’ – The rise of Jack Crowley

From Bandon to Con, Munster, and now the international stage Crowley’s emergence has come off the back of hard work

Irish international Jack Crowley. Photo: Sportsfile

Irish international Jack Crowley. Photo: Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

During the 2019 Munster Senior Cup, the then defending champions Glenstal Abbey landed a sucker punch on Bandon Grammar with an injury time try that forced a replay of their quarter-final clash.

Worried that the upcoming mid-term break would make hamper preparations, Bandon head coach Philip Murphy was approached by his captain, who made it very clear that the players would come into school to train every day during their holidays.

