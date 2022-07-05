Ireland take on the All Blacks in the second Test of their New Zealand tour this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin with an 8.05am Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton has been passed fit after being forced off with a head injury after 31 mins of last weekend's 42-19 first Test defeat, but he has since come through the HIA (head injury protocols) without any issues.

Sexton failed HIA 1, which meant the medics could neither confirm nor clear him of experiencing a concussive incident. However, he has since passed HIA 2 and HIA 3, which means a concussion could not be confirmed and therefore, he was free to train at a rain-soaked North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have been dealt a major blow ahead of the second Test, as veteran lock Sam Whitelock has been ruled out.

Whitelock suffered delayed concussion and is a doubt for the remainder of the Series.

New Zealand have also been hit with another Covid disruption, as Tupou Vaa’i is the latest player to test positive. That means the All Blacks are now without two locks for this weekend, and potentially the third Test.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Cian Tracey was there to witness the opening Test defeat and gives his views here, as does former Ireland internationals Tony Ward, Mick Galwey, Dan Leavy and Bernard Jackman.

Outside of the result, the controversy over the HIA issue have continued after Sexton's injury and Brendan Fanning's concerns are once again outlined below.

Irish Independent rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey joined Sinéad Kissane on the Left Wing Live to discuss the first Test and you can catch up on that here. We'll also have a full new episode for you later in the week.

What is Ireland’s record against the All Blacks like?

Since first meeting on 25 November 1905, when New Zealand won 15-0, it was mainly one way traffic for 111 years with the All Blacks winning 27 games with a solitary draw in 1973 all Ireland had to show for their efforts.

That finally changed in 2016 with a famous victory at Soldier's Field in Chicago, and Ireland have added another two wins since, including last autumn's 29-20 win at the Aviva, before Saturday's defeat.

New Zealand - 30 wins

Ireland - 3 wins

Draws - 1

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 7.30am. It will also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

What are the odds?

The All Blacks are heavy favourites at 1/8 with Ireland 11/2 and the draw priced at 25/1.

What the latest from the camp?

“I don’t really understand what’s going on with the breakdown personally, because this time last year they were giving penalties for fun in terms of poaching and now it’s like you have to be in there for 20 seconds and come out with the ball, otherwise you’re not getting the ball.”

Tadhg Beirne was baffled by the refereeing in Saturday's defeat and explains why here.