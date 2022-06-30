Ireland take on the All Blacks in the first Test of their New Zealand tour this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at Eden Park in Auckland with an 8.05am Irish time kick-off.

What’s the team news?

As expected, Andy Farrell has recalled his front-liners for this game. Farrell has made 14 changes from the side who were beaten in the opening night tour defeat to the Maori All Blacks, with Keith Earls the only survivor.

In a major surprise, Cian Healy has been deemed fit enough to be named on the bench. The veteran loosehead needed a medical cart to remove him from the field in Hamilton on Wednesday after he appeared to suffer a nasty injury.

Ireland – H Keenan; K Earls G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Reps: D Heffernan, F Bealham, C Healy, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Murray, J Carbery, B Aki.

New Zealand - J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, A Smith; G Bower, C Taylor, O Tu’ungafasi, B Retallick, S Whitelock, S Barrett, S Cane (capt), A Savea.

Reps: Si Taukei’aho, K Tu’inukuafe, A Ta’avao, P G Sowakula, D Papalii, F Christie, R Mo’unga, B Ennor.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Cian Tracey was there to witness the opening defeat to the Maori, 80 bruising minutes in which Ireland lost Cian Healy, Jeremy Loughman, James Hume and Jimmy O’Brien to injury at Waikato Stadium.

Outside of the result, Brendan Fanning's concerns are more around the HIA protocols following Loughman's injury.

And Tony Ward believes it's time for Andy Farrell to let Jordan Larmour loose.

There's also a new Left Wing where Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and Ross Karl from Sky New Zealand to discuss an eventful week for the Ireland team.

What is Ireland’s record against the All Blacks like?

Since first meeting on 25 November 1905, when New Zealand won 15-0, it was mainly one way traffic for 111 years with the All Blacks winning 27 games with a solitary draw in 1973 all Ireland had to show for their efforts. That finally changed in 2016 with a famous victory at Soldier's Field in Chicago, and Ireland have added another two wins since, including last autumn's 29-20 win at the Aviva.

New Zealand - 29 wins

Ireland - 3 wins

Draws - 1

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 7.30am. It will also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

What are the odds?

The All Blacks are heavy favourites at 1/4 with Ireland 16/5 and the draw priced at 22/1.

What the latest from the camp?

Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland must keep evolving in order to avoid repeating the mistake of peaking too soon for a World Cup, while Caelan Doris says Ireland will need to surpass their stunning autumn performance against the All Blacks in order to make history in New Zealand..