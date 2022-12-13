Adam Byrne of Connacht on his way to scoring his side's second try against Newcastle. Photo: Sportsfile

After a winning start in Galway Connacht hit the road in the Challenge Cup this weekend with a visit to Brive. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Stade Amédée-Domenech in in Brive-la-Gaillarde with an 8.00pm kick-off on Friday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not listed for TV coverage at the moment but will be streamed live on epcrugby.com.

What’s the team news?

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

The Westerners kicked off with an impressive 22-8 win over Newcastle and there's a report and reaction for you below.

On last week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald were joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news, including a preview of the Champions Cup.

What are the coaches saying?

