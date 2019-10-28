'What I'd do to change my mindset' - Harrison Brewer talks Leinster rejection, Japanese redemption and unfinished business

He was in fifth year when George Hook name-checked him on RTÉ television and by that stage there was a thread stretching to several pages about him on fan forums.

His name and lineage as the son of former All Black Mike Brewer brought a weight of expectation, but he wore it easily in his early teens.

He had Joe Schmidt coaching him at school and, when he made the change from flanker to centre, it seemed geared towards the professional game.

People spoke about him breaking into the Ireland set-up straight out once he’d finished his Leaving

Certificate, but in the end training with the senior team as part of the U-20s squad was as close as he came.

When the news came that he wasn’t being kept on in 2016, he knew it was coming.

Matt D'Arcy, Clontarf, is tackled by Terenure's Harrison Brewer

But he didn’t give up on professional rugby and now he is the only Irish player playing in Japan’s Top League, playing for Panasonic Wild Knights under former Australia supremo Robbie Deans, and who this winter welcome World Cup stars David Pocock, Sam Whitelock and Damian de Allende to their ranks.

Brewer is a flanker again, having reverted to his natural role after a conversation with his father when he moved to New Zealand to play for the Manawatu Turbos.

He’s a Japanese project player now and could represent the Brave Blossoms in France in 2023, but the 24-year-old still harbours ambitions of coming home and feels he has unfinished business.

"It was difficult at the start, but I always knew at heart I didn’t belong out there," he says of his days playing midfield in the Leinster Academy.

"I was wondering to myself, 'what am I chasing here?' I wasn’t applying myself outside of rugby as well as I should have been.

"Garry Ringrose was in the sub-academy, he got up through pure hard work and skill. I watched him and said 'Jesus, this guy is a freak-show compared to what I’m doing.

"I always knew it wasn’t going to work out really, but I didn’t help myself. I was just getting out of school and we’d a great U-20s team in Terenure and we ended up cleaning up there, but I guess it was like we'd have games on the Sunday, a good win and a couple of pints.

"But you’re expected to be in the academy on Monday and it is that kind of thing where I was quite unbalanced.

"I’d definitely put an onus on myself for not kicking on.

Terenure's superb number eight, Harrison Brewer, consoles Clongowes Wood's Philip Maher after their semi-final

"I’ll never forget it. Peter Smyth had just come in as academy coach. I’d just finished a gym session and he pulled me in for a chat. In fairness, I knew it was coming.

"You don’t hear anything and you know lads have moved on to development contracts and senior contracts.

"You don’t want to hear it. You’re nearly hiding from it. It was unbelievably difficult, but the ownership has to be on myself for the three, four years I was in there.

"Looking back now, Jesus what I’d do to change my mindset.

"Talking to Robbie (Deans), one of the reasons he signed me was the fact I could play a bit as well, having played in midfield too, so..."

Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Ross Byrne, Adam Byrne and Jack O’Donoghue were part of his underage group and have all played for Ireland.

When they were teenagers, it was Brewer who was the next big thing. So much so that things got a bit mad.

"Between fourth and sixth year, probably my last year in Senior Cup was probably the toughest, with people writing stuff, stuff on the sideline and I ended up having a shocking Senior Cup in sixth year," he says.

"It probably resulted in me only getting into the sub-academy, as opposed to the academy.

"It was difficult having that name, with the old man.

"I tried to brush it aside but there were things that would pop up in the classroom, George Hook. There was a thread going around for ages where people would put stuff up about me in general, Schools Cup rugby...

"There was some crazy stuff, a lot of hype. People were talking about me getting into the Irish set-up just out of school when I was only in fourth or fifth year. After the George Hook thing it really blew up. It did go to my head in some ways, I tried to brush it aside."

When he left Leinster, he returned to the flank after a conversation with his father and combined playing for Terenure with playing for the Turbos in the Mitre 10 Cup.

After two years operating between the two, he took up an offer from an old forwards coach to go on trial at his Dad’s club NCC Docomo Red

Hurricanes in Osaka, before Deans picked up the phone and offered him a place at Panasonic.

"It was a no-brainer really," Brewer says. "Robbie is unbelievable, he is the reason why I went over. He makes it really comfortable and he’s a great man-manager.

"Probably the hardest thing coming over here, initially getting used to that Japanese culture.... in terms of playing, it hasn’t been that bad."

Living so far from home and doing long-distance with his girlfriend Caitlin has been tough.

Leinster's Harrison Brewer during squad training at Rosemount, UCD, Belfield back in November 2015. Photo: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

"It’s been difficult the last four years being away from home. For the two years at Mitre 10 I was getting to come home and play AIL, winter to winter, winter to winter. It was a straight season and a bit crazy," he says. Maybe in the next couple of years I’d like to get home."

Day to day, the challenge is integrating the local players who are employed by the company and combine their rugby with factory and office work and the professionals from overseas who train full-time.

"The company guys would see themselves as a bit hard done by," he explains. "They train just as hard as we do, as well as working.

"But when they finish playing they’re guaranteed a job for life, so that’s the incentive for them.

"The rugby’s really fast, it’s close to Mitre 10 Cup. Physically, a little bit, in terms of Japanese players not being as big, but they’re definitely fitter and would be just as fast.

"The supporters just go mad for the Kiwis, Aussies. The funny thing is there’s a couple of Japanese supporters who would only follow European rugby and it was mind-blowing, they’d come up to me with photos of me in the academy and things like that."

He wasn’t surprised by Japan’s achievements in the World Cup, as well as the array of international stars on the way he shares a dressing-room with six of the squad, including Kenki Fukuoka who scored the try against Ireland.

And he believes the influx of overseas talent to the Top League will raise the profile significantly in the coming year.

Whether he stays the three more years required to become Japan-eligible in time for the 2023 World Cup or returns to Europe, he knows this will be a big season.

"I’ve three years to go," he says of the project-player side. "It’s definitely something in the pipeline, I’ve told them that’s definitely an option if I sign on but there’s also the dream of going home to play provincial rugby somewhere, I don’t mind where.

"I’m under contract until June, this Top League coming up and the pre-season now I’ve to get myself in the best physical shape I’ve ever been in.

"Unfortunately, there’s only a few match-day places in the squad for a foreigner and when you have Whitelock, Pocock and De Allende who have signed for big money –they’ve got to play, so there’s only two or three spots.

"This is going to get a lot of attention and it will be crucial to play consistently in that. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a big stage in my career."

He’s no longer the next big thing but, at 24, Brewer still has time on his side. Kumagaya is home right now, but Ireland still calls.

