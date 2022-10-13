What are reasons for English club rugby’s financial crisis? RFU used ‘like the bank of Mum and Dad’

File photo dated 26/07/19 of Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley who is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month, but has agreed to lend £100 million to the business. Issue date: Tuesday September 20, 2022.

File photo dated 05-10-2022 of A general view of the Coventry Building Society Arena home of Wasps Rugby Club. Wasps have announced they have withdrawn from this Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter and said in a statement “it is likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days”. Issue date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.

The English rugby union’s reluctance to address soccer’s commercial dominance has contributed to the crises which have engulfed Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester, according to a sports finance expert.

Both teams have been suspended from the Premiership, with Wasps having earlier withdrawn from this weekend’s match against Exeter and announcing it was “likely” they would enter administration.

Kieran Maguire, a lecturer from the University of Liverpool Management School, believes the sport has been slow to act to address the issues it faces.

“Rugby is still a relatively new professional sport and in many aspects it’s being run in an amateur way in terms of cash flow and cost control and governance, all the dull words that get accountants excited,” he said.

“I know rugby fans would be upset about rugby being called a minority sport, but football is too successful. It takes too many of the column inches and too much of the broadcasters’ focus, because it delivers in terms of eyeballs.

“That’s a challenge – how does rugby increase its income streams and control costs? I think there’s a reluctance to address that.

“So trying to find a solution is genuinely challenging. I think there will always be a rugby, but in terms of the level of expenditure, I’m not convinced that it can go on as it has done historically.”

In light of our current financial situation the Men’s team have withdrawn from this Saturday’s fixture against Exeter Chiefs. Full statement �� https://t.co/0270jNM6Sa pic.twitter.com/ZVXd5Z6iOp — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 12, 2022

Worcester have been suspended from Premiership action for the rest of this season, with relegation to follow, after the club’s partial liquidation.

Wasps Holdings Limited recently confirmed a second notice of intention to appoint administrators had been filed, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors, in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax.

Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United Football Club, is understood to be one of those interested parties.

Expand Close File photo dated 26/07/19 of Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley who is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month, but has agreed to lend £100 million to the business. Issue date: Tuesday September 20, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp File photo dated 26/07/19 of Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley who is to step down as a director of Sports Direct owner Frasers Group next month, but has agreed to lend £100 million to the business. Issue date: Tuesday September 20, 2022.

Wasps also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Maguire said Premiership clubs had treated the Rugby Football Union “like the bank of Mum and Dad” in the past, but were finding that income squeezed as the governing body’s profits from flagship events like the Six Nations had plummeted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There’s an element of wishful thinking when the clubs project their future financial position,” he added.

“And then that doesn’t materialise and leaves a gap. It doesn’t seem to have a sustainable outlook in respect to many clubs because the ambition is to win things and to be successful, and that costs money.”