‘We’ve stuck together, we all love each other and that’s the main thing’ – Fintan Gunne

Ireland U-20 scrum-half hails tight bond of squad as they look to learn from chastening final experience against France in South Africa

Fintan Gunne is one of a contingent in the Leinster academy who will be determined to make the breakthrough next season. Photo: Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

YOU might imagine that they’d like a break from each other at this stage, but the bond between this bunch of Ireland U-20s is so strong that a batch of them are making their way together to Croatia in the coming days for a well-earned holiday at the end of their marathon campaign.

No doubt they’ve more than rugby on their minds, but during their quieter moments they’ll allow themselves a chance to reflect on a tumultuous season that saw them claim a Grand Slam and reach a World Championship final at the end of an emotional month in Cape Town.

On Friday, they came up short against a French side who proved too powerful and experienced in the end.

It was a tough way to finish an at-times difficult month in the Rainbow Nation, but they leave with silver medals around their necks and their heads held high.

They captured the attention of the folks back home like few other teams, particularly when they were struck twice by tragedy as the St Michael’s contingent dealt with the loss of life in Ios and their scrum-half Jack Oliver lost his father Greig in a paragliding accident midway through the competition.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the bonds they’ve forged across this tournament are so strong given everything they’ve been through.

“We’re just really proud of the last few weeks and how we’ve dealt with the adversity, stuff like that,” said scrum-half Fintan Gunne, who scored their opening try on Friday night and enjoyed a stellar tournament.

“It’s not been easy, some people don’t have any family over and they’ve been pretty isolated for the last month.

“But we’ve stuck together really well, we all love each other and that’s the main thing at the end of the day.”

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, the squad were determined to enjoy their time together at the end of a memorable month.

“There’ll be a good few tears shed, but it’s important to get out and celebrate coming second,” Gunne added.

“A lot of us have holidays planned, going to Croatia and stuff together, and it’s nice to keep the squad together for the next few weeks. If we stick together it will be OK.”

After their holiday, they’ll set about trying to take the next steps in their careers.

Gunne is one of a contingent in the Leinster Academy who will be determined to make the breakthrough next season, and going toe to toe with that French team will help.

His opposite number on Friday, Baptiste Jauneau, played 24 times for Clermont’s first team last season; one of 15 members of their 23 to have tasted first-team action in the Top 14 or PROD2. So, they’ve a bit of catching up to do as they look to build on an impressive U-20 season.

“It’s probably the biggest defeat for a lot of our players, we haven’t shipped that score many times before and it’s a tough loss to take,” Gunne said of the 50-14 defeat.

“But it’s a great learning for us, for the future of our careers and a lot of the team will go on to do better things. It’s good to have that in the bank.

“It’s been a really enjoyable trip with a great bunch of lads. We’ve enjoyed the whole experience, the Six Nations as well. It’s a tough way for it to end, but second place in the world – we’re still happy with that.”

Captain Gus McCarthy led impressively on and off the pitch through the tournament, carrying the fight to the French to the bitter end on Friday.

The Blackrock hooker is one earmarked for a big future in the game, but he’ll cherish the memories he and his team forged in Cape Town.

“We can’t leave with our heads down,” he said. “We’ve got to leave South Africa very proud. I’m very proud of the boys, I’m so grateful to have worked with such a good squad including management.

“Especially being over in Cape Town it hasn’t always been easy but you know we’ve always held our heads high and kept going to the next job.”

Now, they get a deserved break before their attentions turn to taking the next step in their careers.