‘We’ve got resilience and guts’ – Proud Andy Farrell delighted with character shown by Ireland

ANDY FARRELL has hailed Ireland's character after they came out on top of an absorbing battle with the world champion Springboks at the Aviva Stadium this evening. Tries from Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen and nine points from captain Johnny Sexton were enough to see the home side edge a thrilling encounter 19-16.

The victory builds on Ireland's three-Test series win in New Zealand last summer and consolidates their position as the world's number one side. And it lays down a marker ahead of next year's World Cup when they meet the Springboks once again in the pool stages.

“A lot," Farrell said when asked what his side will learn from the victory. "That we’ve got resilience, guts, character.

"We wanted the test, we wanted the different type of Test match that was a proper old-fashioned slinging match. We wanted to see where we are at in that regard. I thought the character of the side was immense for all sorts of reasons."

Farrell hailed his players' ability to cope in adversity, highlighting the injury concerns that hung over key figures in the build-up including Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park, who hadn't played a minute of this season before featuring in a ferocious game.

Ireland lost Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong to first-half injuries, but coped well and out-played their illustrious visitors in a taut second half.

“You start coming into camp and a lot of them being underdone as far as minutes are concerned and this being our first game of the season – it’s some of the lads’ first game of the season and others haven’t played for three or four weeks," Farrell said.

"They come into camp every single time and get to work and they certainly fill me with confidence every time.

“You would think that Hugo and Jamison had been playing for the last five or six weeks and that’s because of the culture, the attitude, the want to get better time and again that is infection day-in and day-out with this squad. I thought we showed fantastic spirit.

“Having said that, South Africa are a hell of a side and it could have gone either way so the character that we showed was fitting for the 12 days that we have had together. The injuries we had, one or two before the match, and the Ireland ‘A’ game made for a different ten days for us and something we adapted to. I’m unbelievably proud of them in how they applied themselves.

“In the first half we gave them a few opportunities to kick to the corner regarding our discipline but the confidence we got as a forward pack from our maul defence stood to us for the game and our set-piece was unbelievable. Coming out of that, our defence was immense.

"The backs complemented the forwards in that as well. It was a proper Test match either way. If the result had gone against us I would have felt the same way.”

The coach was full of praise for tighthead prop Finlay Bealham, who came on at half-time for Furlong and dominated the scrum.

"He was awesome," Farrell said. "Tadhg was awesome the time he was on, Andrew Porter was immense, Dan Sheehan as well. Finlay coming on, he has grown in confidence every single time he has come on the field at international level. I thought his scrum was excellent, he was nice and dynamic, nice and low, and never looked like budging. We're delighted for him and he's growing in confidence week by week."

Farrell said McCloskey's wrist injury may not be as bad as first feared, while Furlong came off with an ankle issue and Murray had a groin strain. All three are major doubts for the clash against Fiji next week.

"Stu is a funny one. He fell awkwardly on the floor and his arm twisted and he thought something serious had happened, but it doesn't look as serious at this moment in time. There's a bit of feeling that's coming back into his arm and hand. We'll see how that progress, we don't quite know," he said.

"Tadhg Furlong just jarred his ankle, he doesn't seem to be too serious.

"Conor felt his groin when he made that break.

"Stu was doing really well. I think he was being himself. He was strong, he was getting us over the gainline. He was calm because his character is that way. He was having a great game up until that point."