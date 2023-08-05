We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we need to get better – Iain Henderson

Ireland’s World Cup preparations step up a notch at the Aviva Stadium tonight as Iain Henderson leads the team into the first of their three warm-up games against Italy.

The captain says the world’s No 1 team have plenty of room to improve as they look to kick on from their 2022 series win in New Zealand and this year’s Grand Slam to go further than any Irish side has before in France.

Andy Farrell has called on his charges to park their personal ambitions around squad selection and perform as a team, while Henderson said they are adding layers to their game-plan ahead of the big kick-off against Romania next month.

Ireland are operating without the suspended Johnny Sexton, which means Munster’s Jack Crowley wears the No 10 shirt in what is a major opportunity.

Wingers Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, centre Stuart McCloskey and second-row Joe McCarthy can enhance their chances with big performances, while there are likely to be three debuts off the bench when Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, Leinster utility back Ciarán Frawley and Munster winger Calvin Nash are called on.

This is Henderson’s third World Cup and he is relishing the prospect.

“Coming into this campaign and this block of training, we’ve really looked to build on what we’ve done before, rather than maintain it,” Henderson said.

“We did well in the Six Nations but there’s huge areas there for us to get better on and I think that’s something that the coaches, coming into this block, were really able to pinpoint where we need to get better and how we can do that.

“We’re not trying to completely reinvent the wheel. It’s slight nuances in how we like to attack, our shape in phase play, how they’re going to be slightly changed going forward and how we’re going to play things.

“It’s exciting to see how the group of players have adapted to those changes and hopefully we’re going to see them come to fruition in this block of games prior to the World Cup.”