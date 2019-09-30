Jack Conan showed up at Leinster yesterday after the heartbreak of leaving the World Cup with a fractured foot.

'We're in the dark at this stage' - Leo Cullen confirms no return-to-play date as Jack Conan arrives back at Leinster

The number eight has to contend with the double-blow of the injury and not being able to play anytime soon.

There is no return-to-play date.

"Jack is gone from the (Ireland) group which is a disappointment to all, him more than anybody," said coach Leo Cullen at the announcement of the extension of a partnership with Beauchamp's Solicitors as the Official Legal Advisor of Leinster Rugby until 2021.

"He is literally back in the building 15 minutes ago. I just passed him in the corridor. It was strange seeing him to be honest.

"We will get him assessed, see the extent of what is going on there. We're in the dark at this stage."

Prop Ed Byrne will have an assessment this week on a neck injury to establish the severity of that issue.

The Leinster loose-head suffered the setback at training last week, causing his removal from the starting fifteen to play Benetton.

This is cause for concern given the loss of Jack McGrath to Ulster and Ireland’s reliance on Cian Healy at the Rugby World Cup.

On a positive note, it will open the door for Peter Dooley to fill those boots.

